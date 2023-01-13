Entertaining documentary brings self-help best seller 'The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%' to screen

What do getting arrested for drug possession as a middle schooler, Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda, 1950s and '60s-era advertising clips and a “Disappointment Panda” drawn from Egyptian TV commercials have in common?

They’re part of “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!,” the documentary adaptation to Mark Manson’s 2016 self-help book that has sold more than 15 million copies, spent 279 weeks on New York Times Bestsellers list and, last week, was used by Rep. Katie Porter (D. Calif) to troll Republicans as she read it during the House of Representatives speaker votes.

Brought to the screen by the New Zealand team of producer Matthew Metcalfe and director Nathan Price, the documentary opens with Manson floating on a raft in a swimming pool, surrounded by Busby Berkeley-style swimmers.

But it soon moves to the writer sitting at a table telling stories, excerpted from 20 hours of interviews, that he used to craft his book – intercutting old photos of Manson with the aforementioned vintage footage and, in the lengthy section about Onoda, the Japanese solider who, famously, didn’t stop fighting World War II for more than 30 years, animation.

That technique succeeds in bringing Manson’s major points – like the failure of the ‘70s era push to develop a positive self-image, the entitlement of those who grew up after that in the “everybody gets a ribbon” world and the inevitable disappointment that comes after getting what you desire.

Beyond a passing reference to a Scandinavian philosopher and his brutally funny stories of breaking getting busted as a rebellious early teen, breaking up with a cheating girlfriend, and, soberly, the death of a friend that changed his view on life, Manson doesn’t reveal much about the sources of his “not giving a #@%!” philosophy.

In fact, the idea of continual dissatisfaction in life, and, pivotally, for Manson, the use of the inevitably of death to motivate a positive life, are 2,500 year-old Buddhist teachings, which, he perhaps realized on his own.

He’s communicated them well enough in print to have created THE 21st century self-help book. And the movie, which thanks to the funny stories, tight editing and fast pace is pretty entertaining, could very well do the same.