Disney on Ice will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five shows of “Into the Magic” Sept. 15-17.
The action-packed skating extravaganza features Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Beauty and the Beast,” along with other beloved Disney characters, including hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
The show, which transforms the ice into the ocean, finds Moana sailing to save her islands from demigod Maui, journeys across the Marigold Bridge into the Land of the Dead with Miguel from “Coco,” visits Belle and the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast,” and brings together “Frozen”’s Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn from “Tangled” and Cinderella
The five performances will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17.
Disney on Ice tickets start at $29 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday at
ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Disney on Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets early via a pre-sale offer code.
Rob Marshall has directed many musical numbers in films such as Chicago, Into the Woods and Mary Poppins Returns however, he believes his latest movie, Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, contains his most difficult one yet. "(Under the Sea) is the most complicated musical number I've ever done.” The sequence is led by Ariel's crab friend Sebastian, voiced by Daveed Diggs, and takes place on the seabed, with them surrounded by photorealistic CGI aquatic creatures. While the creatures were digital, Marshall and his team referenced footage choreographed...
Shinedown’s Revolutions Tour comes to PBA
Shinedown's Zach Myers rocks out on his guitar as he performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith (left) and guitarist Zach Myers riff off one another as they perform during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith (left) and guitarist Zach Myers perform on stage during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith performs onstage during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith takes a bow after finishing the first song set during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown's guitarist Zach Myers plays the guitar on top of pianist Eric Bass' piano during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
The band members of Shinedown enter on to stage during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown's lead singer Brent Smith performs the first set of songs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New singer Danny Case performs during the opening act during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New lead guitarist Lance Dowdle flips his hair while performing in the opening act during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead guitarist Adam Gontier kicks out his leg while he performs a set with his band during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New singer Danny Case points out to the audince after the second song in their set during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New lead guitarist Lance Dowdle flips his hair while performing in the opening act during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New singer Danny Case performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst walks on to the stage as he performs a set during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst performs a set during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst throws up his middle finger as he performs a set during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst performs during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst lands on his feet after performing a jump while playing guitar during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Shinedown drum player Berry Kerch plays his kit during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New singer Danny Case lets out a yell while performing in the opening act during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
From Ashes to New singer Danny Case sings while performing in the opening act during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Three Day's from Grace lead vocalist Matt Walst throws up his hands while he performs a set during Shinedown’s Revolutions Live Tour on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott
@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!