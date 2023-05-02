Disney on Ice will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for five shows of “Into the Magic” Sept. 15-17.

The action-packed skating extravaganza features Disney’s “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Beauty and the Beast,” along with other beloved Disney characters, including hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

The show, which transforms the ice into the ocean, finds Moana sailing to save her islands from demigod Maui, journeys across the Marigold Bridge into the Land of the Dead with Miguel from “Coco,” visits Belle and the Beast from “Beauty and the Beast,” and brings together “Frozen”’s Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn from “Tangled” and Cinderella

The five performances will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17.

Disney on Ice tickets start at $29 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. Tickets also can be purchased at the arena ticket office from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Disney on Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets early via a pre-sale offer code.

