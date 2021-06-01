 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party' ready to bring skating adventure to Lincoln arena
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

'Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party' ready to bring skating adventure to Lincoln arena

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party” presents a challenge for its hosts — do two things at once multiple times throughout the performance.

“We have to talk to the audience the whole time, but we’re also on skates,” said co-host Isabella Newhuis. “It’s kind of hard. But we’ve done so many shows, we’re sort of used to it.”

Isabella Newhuis

Isabella Newhuis is one of the co-hosts of "Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party," which opens Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Newhuis, who joined "Disney on Ice" in 2018, didn’t have an exact number of shows she’s performed in. But she said a full year’s schedule would find her on the ice and the microphone about 500 times.

She’ll add eight more shows to her list this week when “Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party” comes to Pinnacle Bank Arena for a four-day residency, with three performances set for Saturday and Sunday.

Garth Brooks concert at Lincoln's Memorial Stadium is a sellout in less than 90 minutes

The "Disney on Ice" performances will be the first shows at the arena since DaBaby played there in March 2020. They’re also some of the first appearances by the skating troupe, which like all touring entertainment entities was shut down for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We unfortunately did have to close out for a while," Newhuis said from Southaven, Mississippi, last week. “We’re so happy to be back. Everyone is so excited to see live performances now. You can feel that at every show. We’ve done a few cities since we came back. We’ve got a few more before we take a break and then we’ll start up again in August.”

Elsa

Elsa from "Frozen" skates during a performance of "Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party." The show will open Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Newhuis will be one of the most-visible performers during the show, as she and her co-host come out between the choreographed sections that feature Disney characters new and old to advance the story of Mickey Mouse and friends trying to find a treasure to thwart Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

“We kind of come in and out of the show as it goes along,” she said. “Our job is to bridge the gap between the people on the ice and the audience. The main goal of the show is to help Mickey, to help free Tinkerbell from the pirates. The audience plays a big role in that.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Goofy, Mickey, Minnie and Donald

Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck all skate in "Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party," which opens Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 
No drive-thrus or card showers this year: Lincoln's Class of 2021 brings back traditional graduation parties

An Illinois native, Newhuis began skating at age 4 and started competing at 6, spending hours on the ice throughout her teenage years.

“Skating is so much perseverance and determination,” she said. “You have to put yourself out there and know you’re going to fail and fall a few times before you can do excellent in your sport. It’s so easy to give up.”

At 18, the figure skating competitions came to an end for Newhuis when she joined “Disney on Ice.”

Buzz Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story" skates in "Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party." 

“This really has become my life,” she said. “I love it. I wouldn’t have any other job. I get to combine my love for skating and for theater. ... When I first got 'Disney on Ice,' I wasn’t entirely sure where it would take me. Now, I know I’d like to continue doing it for as long as I can.”

For Newhuis, the best part of “Mickey’s Search Party” isn’t a specific routine she or any other skater performs.

311, Shinedown and Jamey Johnson to play Pinewood Bowl this summer

“The most special thing, really, is getting to see what performing brings to other people,” she said. “When the show starts, you can see the kids get excited and see them yell when their favorite characters come out. We have so many — Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast,' Moana, Coco, the 'Toy Story' gang, Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid,' Aladdin, and all the classic Disney characters.”

Not surprisingly, the biggest reaction during the show comes when Anna, Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen” take the ice. But Newhuis said young Disney fans aren’t the show’s entire target audience.

“I wouldn’t say it’s just kids. We cater to everyone.” she said. “We have acrobats and aerialists, some really great skating. You don’t have to come to see Elsa and Olaf to enjoy the show. Parents and grandparents find that out at every show.”

Food Bank of Lincoln breaks ground on new facility, nears fundraising goal

Photos: Star City Figure Skating

Take a look at photos from Saturday's Star City figure skating show. 

1 of 7

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

If you go

What: "Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party"

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets: $23 to $88. Available at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Prince Harry and Meghan’s circle of Hollywood friends

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News