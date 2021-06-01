'Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party' ready to bring skating adventure to Lincoln arena

Newhuis will be one of the most-visible performers during the show, as she and her co-host come out between the choreographed sections that feature Disney characters new and old to advance the story of Mickey Mouse and friends trying to find a treasure to thwart Captain Hook and his band of pirates.

“We kind of come in and out of the show as it goes along,” she said. “Our job is to bridge the gap between the people on the ice and the audience. The main goal of the show is to help Mickey, to help free Tinkerbell from the pirates. The audience plays a big role in that.”

An Illinois native, Newhuis began skating at age 4 and started competing at 6, spending hours on the ice throughout her teenage years.

“Skating is so much perseverance and determination,” she said. “You have to put yourself out there and know you’re going to fail and fall a few times before you can do excellent in your sport. It’s so easy to give up.”

At 18, the figure skating competitions came to an end for Newhuis when she joined “Disney on Ice.”