Zipline plans line of hard seltzers

Zipline Brewing, which has a reputation for being an innovator in the craft beer industry, is going to try its hand at another beverage category.

Zipline announced Thursday that it plans to release a line of hard seltzers in the coming weeks that will be made using locally sourced ingredients.

“We will be offering the same great quality and natural ingredients in our hard seltzer that we do in our standard beer lineup,” said Marcus Powers, Zipline cofounder, noting that the fermentable base of Zipline Hard Seltzer would be beet sugar sourced from the Scottsbluff area.

“We’ve tested out all sorts of different combinations of flavors, including some really great local tea blends.”

Zipline has expanded its beer lineup over the past few years, with special beers, seasonal beers and a new low-calorie option, called Local Time.

“But we’ve seen customers looking for more choices and flavors," Powers said. "Adding hard seltzer to our portfolio is great news for those seeking another way to enjoy a light, low-calorie craft beverage that complements their active lifestyle.”