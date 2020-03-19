Your Lincoln food delivery and takeout guide

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus, which, in turn, affects local restaurants. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules. (Note: Most businesses are still offering dine-in options, based on the 10-person event size limits. Call the business to confirm, even if that option isn't specifically mentioned below).
To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Journal Star has a restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.
Business owners or managers can fill out the form below to let us know about their hours and offerings.
(Editor's note: This is not a complete list. The Journal Star is working to keep it up to date as submissions are entered).
Applebee's (318 Gateway Mall)
Delivery and to-go pick-up options available.
Amigos/Kings Classic (14 Lincoln locations)
Drive-thru and delivery during regular store hours on website and curbside pick up from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates also available for delivery.
Aroma Indian Cuisine (114 S 14th Street)
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri). 5 to 9 p.m. (Sat). Limited dine-in available. To-go, delivery through UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash.
Art & Soul Kitchen and Wine Bar (5740 Hidcote Drive)
11 a.m. to close. Take-out, curbside pickup are available.
Back Yard Burgers (8500 Andermatt Dr)
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon-Sun). Delivery, drive-thru and and curbside available. Call 402-489-4300 to place order.
Bagels & Joe (3 Lincoln locations)
6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delivery, curbside and drive-thru services available. Delivery and pickup can be placed through online ordering, mobile app or phone.
Backswing Brewing Co. (500 W South St #8)
4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Weds.-Fri.); Noon to 10 p.m. (Sat) and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun). Take-out and curbside for 6-packs and Crowlers. Taproom also open (10 person capacity).
Bailey's Local (540 S 4th St)
11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Tues-Sun).Take-out and curbside available, place order online or via phone.
Banhwich Cafe (940 N 26th Street, Suite 201)
10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Mon-Thurs); 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Fri-Sat). Place order on business' website or take-out at store.
Big Red Restaurant & Sports Bar (8933 Andermatt Drive and 955 West O Street)
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Carry-out service available.
Billy's Restaurant (1301 H St)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.); Limited dine-in, curbside, pick-up, GrubHub all available. Call restaurant to place order.
Blue Orchid (129 N. 10th St Suite 111)
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon-Sat), 5 p/m. to 9 p.m. (Sun.). Delivery and carry-out available. Order online at business' website.
Bruegger's Bagels (1209 Q St)
7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (every day). Pick-up and take-out available.
Buffalo Wings & Rings (3845 Village Lane)
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (every day). Delivery, curbside and take-out available.
Burger King (Various locations in Lincoln, Beatrice and York)
Hours vary by location. Drive-thru, to-go, mobile app, and delivery through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, PostMates.
Butterfly Bakery (4209 South 33rd Street)
6 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Tues-Fri); 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Sat). Delivery and curbside available. Call the shop to place order.
Canyon Coffee Roasters (4701 Old Cheney Road Suite G)
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri). Curbside and delivery services available. Preferred method online, specials available.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen (5424 O St)
Offering curbside to-go service, limited menu on business' website. Also can call store to place pick-up order.
CheeseSteak Grille (5640 South 16th Street, 68512)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon.-Fri.); 1130 a.m. to 8 pm (Sat.-Sun.) Available services include: take-out, curb side and delivery options through DoorDash and Grub Hub. Call-in or walk-in.
Chez SoDo (440 South 11th St)
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Fri). Curbside pick-up available.
Chili's Grill & Bar (6730 South 27th St)
10:45 a.m.-9 p.m. (Sun-Thurs), 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m. (Fri and Sat). Curbside, take-out and DoorDash delivery.
Copal Progressive Mexican Cuisine (4747 Pioneers Blvd Suite 300)
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Tues.-Sun.), curbside service available. Call the restaurant and pick up on east side of building.
Cosmic Eye Brewing (6800 P St #300)
Beer to-go, will vary by day. Check business' Facebook for updates.
Cracker Barrel (6700 N 27th St)
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside and take-out. Online, phone, or in-person ordering. Catering available, too.
Cultiva Coffee (All three locations)
7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Fri.); 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sat-Sun.). Coffee bean delivery and online food ordering for pick-up. Orders can be placed through website or Facebook page.
Culver's (All Lincoln locations)
All dine-in service has been suspended. Drive-thrus remain open.
Cupcakes & More (5700 Old Cheney Road)
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Fri); 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sat); 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Sun). Delivery available. Curbside and carry-out services available.
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill (multiple locations)
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (every day). Drive-thru is open, delivery available through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
daVinci's (Multiple locations)
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sun-Thurs), 10:30 to 11 a.m. (Fri-Sat). Delivery and carry-out available.
Denton Daily Double (7230 Lancaster Ave. Denton, NE)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Thurs.) 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri-Sat.), 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun.) Carry-out and curbside available.
Dickeys Barbecue (6125 Apples Way)
Call-in and drive-thru services available. Delivery through GrubHub and Metro Dining. Pick-up orders picked up at drive-thru window.
DISH Restaurant (1100 O Street)
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Sat). Carry-out and curbside services available.
Duffy's Tavern (1412 O Street)
Delivery, curbside available, and website orders.
Eileen's Cookies (5500 Old Cheney Rd and 8244 Northern Lights Dr)
7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Fri), 7:30 to 5:30 p.m. (Sat). Delivery within Lincoln city limits available, curbside available, quick pick-up at store.
Engine House Cafe (6028 Havelock Ave)
6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon-Sat). 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Sun). Pick-up and curbside services available.
Famous Dave's BBQ (2750 Pine Lake Rd)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun-Thurs); 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Fri-Sat). Take-out and limited dine-in available.
Firehouse Subs (200 N 66th St #201)
Take-out and pick-up available. Make orders online, by phone or on app.
FireWorks Restaurant (5750 South 86th Drive)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Delivery and curbside service available. Call to place order.
Fred's at Parkview (2555 South 48th St)
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon-Fri). Curbside and take-out services available. Will deliver large orders.
The Garage Sports Bar/Grill (5551 S 48th St)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Carry-out, drive-up and limited seating available.
Ginger Pan Asian Grill (6055 Apples Way)
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Delivery, curbside and take-out all available.
Grey Whale Sushi & Grill (129 N 10th St, Suite 113)
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (every day). Limited dine-in, carry-out and city-wide delivery.
Grey Whale Poke Bowl (1317 Q St)
Carry-out and limited dine-in.
Godfather's Pizza (2 Lincoln locations)
Delivery and take-out available at both locations.
Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs (801 S 27th St)
Curbside service is available.
Harbor Coffeehouse (1265 South Cotner Blvd.)
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon.-Sat.). Curbside service available.
Harbor Coffeehouse - Haymarket (601 P Street)
Delivery via Grubhub, curbside and takeout via mobile app and walk-in. Park at reserved meter out front on P street. Hit "I'm Here" on app to let business know you've arrived.
HF Crave (4800 Holdrege St)
Dine-in, delivery and curbside all available.
Hiro 88 (5730 Hidcote Drive)
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sun.-Sat.) Curbside service is available. Call to place orders, call to alert staff when you have arrived.
Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom (all four Lincoln locations)
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Mon.-Sun.). Delivery, curbside and take-out all available.
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q (3210 Cornhusker Hwy)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Limited dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out available.
HopCat (601 P St)
Normal business hours. Delivery through DoorDash, carry-out available at location. Can also place order on business' website.
Hub Cafe (250 N. 21st St.)
8 a.m to 2:30 p.m. (Tues.-Sun.) Curbside is available, call ahead to make order.
Huskerville Pub & Pizza (2805 NW 48th St)
4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon-Weds), Noon to 10 p.m. (Thurs-Sun). Carry-out is available, enter from the front of the building in the off-sale area.
James Arthur Vineyards (2001 W. Raymond Road, Raymond, NE)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Fri); Noon to 9 p.m. (Sat); Noon to 6 p.m. (Sun). To-go bottles or cases only, curbside pick-up.
Jimmy John's (101 N 14th St)
10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Delivery, Pick-Up, Grab and Go. Can order online at JimmyJohn’s.com, or use Jimmy John’s app.
JTK Cuisine & Cocktails (201 N 7th St)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Carry-out, limited dine-in available.
Lazlo's Brewery & Grill — Haymarket (210 N 7th Street)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Delivery and curbside service available. Call to place order.
Lee's Chicken Restaurant (1940 W Van Dorn St)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Tues-Sun). Take-out, delivery, curbside services all available.
Le Quartier Baking Company (6900 O St, Suite 132)
Normal business hours. Take-out, delivery and curbside available.
Little King Deli and Subs (1030 South Street and 3255 Cornhusker Hwy)
Open every day. Offering delivery through services such as Metro Dining and Uber Eats. Drive-thru available at South St. location. Limited dining available.
Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen (5730 Hidcote Drive Suite 2)
Curbside, limited bar top seating, crowlers to go. GrubHub for delivery.
LuLu's on N (1417 N St)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon-Fri). Pick-up at the window, curbside service available.
McDonald's (all Lincoln locations)
Normal hours. Drive-thru and delivery available through apps.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso (1624 South St)
Offering Grab and Go service at the store, as well as call-in ordering with curbside pickup available. Call ahead to place order.
Meier’s Cork n Bottle (1244 South Street)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon-Sat). Delivery and curbside available, orders by phone only.
Meztli Cafe (4715 W Adams St, Suite 600)
11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Tues-Thurs); 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri-Sat); Noon to 8 p.m. (Sun). Curbside pick-up, take-out, dine-in all available. Call ahead to place order.
Ming's House (1415 N. Cotner Blvd, Suite 103)
Normal hours. Limited dine-in, and carry-out available. Delivery through Metro Dining Delivery available.
Mi Tierra Family Mexican Restaurant (5500 Old Cheney Road #4)
Pick-up orders are available. Park in front of the restaurant, and an employee will bring food to car.
The Mill Coffee & Tea (800 P St)
Carry-out, limited dine-in available. Walk-up at the bar until at capacity. Can order several ways, including business' website and Facebook. Delivery available through GrubHub and UberEats.
Miller Time Pub & Grill (333 South 13th St)
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. (every day). Curbside service available, call 402-489-2337 to place order, park in valet lane of Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.
Mr. Hui's 2 (4131 Pioneer Woods Dr, Suite 102)
Delivery, curbside and take-out available.
Mulligans Grill & Pub (5500 Old Cheney Road)
4 to 9 p.m. (every day). Curbside pick-up available. Call to place order.
The Normandy (2785 S 17th St)
Curbside pick-up available. Place order 24 hours in advance.
Olive Garden (90 Gateway)
Offering delivery and Carside ToGo.
The Parthenon Greek Grill & Taverna (5500 South 56th St #8)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Curbside is available.
Pan Dulce Bakery (821 S 11th Street)
6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (every day). Take-out, order by phone available.
Patty's Pub (311 North Cotner Blvd)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Thurs), 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Fri-Sat), Noon to 8 p.m. (Sun). Take-out is available, call ahead first.
Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe (4724 Pioneers Blvd.)
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (every day). Limited seating in dining room, pick up and now offering curbside, be prepared to offer make and model of vehicle for curbside service.
Phat Jack's BBQ (101 SW 14th Place, Suite 102)
Curbside and delivery available. Order through Metro Dining, website or phone.
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe (1442 O Street)
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Mon-Weds); 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Thurs-Sat). Offering delivery, curbside and carry-out available.
Piedmont Bistro by Venue (1265 S Cotner Suite 38)
11:30 to 8 p.m. (Tues-Sun). Delivery and curbside available.
Piezano's (2740 South Street)
(4pm-11pm Monday-Thursday, 11am-11:59pm Friday/Saturday, 11am-11pm Sunday). Carry-out and city-wide delivery.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (403 N. 48th St)
10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. (Sun-Thurs); 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. (Fri-Sat). Drive-thru and take-out available.
Red Fox Steakhouse (1339 West O St)
Every day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (curbside); 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (delivery). Park out front for curb service.
Rock-N-Joe Coffee (5025 Lindberg St)
6 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Mon-Sat); 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Sun). Drive-thru and take-out available.
Rodizio Grill (737 P St)
Curbside and take-out services available. Refer to website or Facebook for updated days and time. Designated parking spots available.
Ruby Tuesday (2700 N Hill Rd)
Curbside service available.
Runza Restaurants (all locations)
10:30am-9:00pm (every day). Drive-thru is open.
Saro Cider (1746 N Street)
Curbside Service Weds (2 to 6 p.m.); Delivery orders taken Weds-Sat (2 to 6 p.m.) and delivered after 6 p.m.
Scooter's Coffee (Multiple locations)
Drive-thrus remain open. Many sit-down locations still open for take-out orders.
Stauffer's Cafe and Pie Shoppe (5600 South 48th St)
Take-out, delivery and curbside service all available. Call, visit business, or use Grub Hub or Door Dash to place order.
Stur 22 Caribbean & African Kitchen (2110 Winthrop Rd)
4 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Tues-Sat). 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Sun). Carry-out, walk-in, call-in, limited seating available. Delivery through GrubHub.
Subway (multiple locations)
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (every day). Uber Eats, DoorDash for deliver. Call in, use app or go online for orders to pick up at store.
Sultan's Kite (1309 O St and 7350 S 13th St)
Pick-up and online ordering. Call, or visit app or website to place order.
Taco Inn (2509 N 11 St)
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (every day). Drive-thru only.
Tam O'Shanter Restaurant & Pub (105 South 25th Street)
8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon-Sat). Noon to 6 p.m. (Sun). Dine-in, curbside and delivery available.
Texas Roadhouse (6301 Apple's Way)
Noon to 8 p.m. (every day). To-go, drive-thru and curbside services available.
The Chocolate Season (3855 Village Lane, Suite 100)
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Mon-Fri). Drive-thru open until 5 p.m. Call the shop for curbside service.
The Coffee House (1324 P Street)
6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Mon.-Sun.) Text or call 402-610-1769 to order. Delivery and curbside services available.
The Fox Bar & Grill (1245 Libra Dr #110)
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon-Sat), 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Sun). Carry-out and limited dining available.
The Happy Raven (122 N 11th St)
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Mon-Friday) 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sat). To-go menu available.
Tico's (317 S 17th St)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (every day). Carry out and curbside available through online ordering or over the phone. Delivery through GrubHub, Postmates and Metro Dining available.
Trackside Bar (13901 Guildford St, Ste H)
Delivery and curbside available.
Valentino's (All Lincoln locations)
Open every day. Delivery and take-out available, go online or call restaurant to place order.
Venue Restaurant & Lounge (4111 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 100)
11:30 am. to 8:30 p.m. (Mon-Sat). Carry-out, curbside and delivery.
Vike's Corner (14021 Hwy 6 Waverly, NE)
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Tues-Sat). Take-out is available.
Villa Amore Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar (5353 N 27th St.)
Take-out is available.
Village Inn (6555 O St)
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Delivery and take-out available.
Virginia's Cafe (3820 Cornhusker Hwy)
6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Fri), 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Sat-Sun). Curbside service available.
The Watering Hole (3 locations)
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (every day). Offering delivery, curbside, and take-out services available.
White Elm Brewing Co. (720 Van Dorn St.)
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Mon-Fri), Noon to 5 p.m. (Sat-Sun). Carry-out available now.
White or Wheat Sandwich Shop (6940 Van Dorn #101)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mon-Sat). Call business to place orders.
Zipline Beer Hall (5740 Hidcote Drive Suite B)
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Weds-Sun). To-go beer orders and online pre-orders. Specials available.
Zipline Brewing Co. (2100 Magnum Cir, Suite 1)
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Weds-Sun). To-go beer orders and online pre-orders. Specials available.
1867 Bar (101 N 14th St Suite 6)
Offering off-sale and alcohol delivery 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Hy-Vee said it will close its stores at 8 p.m. daily to allow employees more time to clean and stock items.
