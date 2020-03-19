Your Lincoln food delivery and takeout guide

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday that public events and gatherings in Nebraska will be limited to 10 people or fewer to prevent or control the spread of the coronavirus, which, in turn, affects local restaurants. However, delivery, curbside and drive-thru services are still allowed under the rules. (Note: Most businesses are still offering dine-in options, based on the 10-person event size limits. Call the business to confirm, even if that option isn't specifically mentioned below).

To help business owners get the word out about what services they will continue to offer, the Journal Star has a restaurant guide to delivery, drive-thru and curbside pickup services.

Business owners or managers can fill out the form below to let us know about their hours and offerings.

(Editor's note: This is not a complete list. The Journal Star is working to keep it up to date as submissions are entered).

Applebee's (318 Gateway Mall)

Delivery and to-go pick-up options available.

Amigos/Kings Classic (14 Lincoln locations)