Woman spends $800 to buy heart-shaped pizza for entire LPD
Woman spends $800 to buy heart-shaped pizza for entire LPD

On a day synonymous with love and sometimes way too much cheese, one north Lincoln woman found a way to serve up both.

The object of her affection? The Lincoln Police Department.

The woman, who asked not to be named, celebrated Valentine's Day by spending about $800 to buy 53 large heart-shaped pizzas, which were distributed to every precinct in the city.

"I love the police," she said. "Their job is thankless. They are the first to be at your beck and call and they get no credit for it. 

"This is a day for love, and I wanted to show it for them."

Craig McCasslin, general manager of Valentino's, said he has worked with the woman in the past on days like this. So when she called him the day before, he wasn't caught off guard. Valentino's has been making heart-shaped pizzas each Valentine's Day for years.

"She's a very nice lady who likes to show her appreciation," McCasslin said.

The pizzas were delivered late in the morning, but they didn't last long, said Officer Erin Spilker.

"They were appreciated," she said. "On a day meant to celebrate love, it's wonderful to feel the love from the community.

"Is that cheesy enough for you?"

Pun intended.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

