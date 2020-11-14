With 3 locations, George’s Gourmet Grill offers hefty-loaded gyros and more

A number of elements enter into the appeal of a restaurant – quality of food, service, ambiance, cost and location.

Few satisfy every category. Diners prioritize that which is most important and demonstrated by degree of repeat business – although it is probably safe to assume that without a good dining product, a restaurant will not be very successful.

George’s Gourmet Grill – and there are three of them in Lincoln (Downtown, 1400 O St.; Clocktower, 6891 A St.; and SouthPointe, 2801 Pine Lake Road) – represents how tasty Mediterranean cuisine, coupled with attentive service and customer-friendly prices, are a strong recipe for success.

The Downtown George’s, originally known as George’s Greek Gyros, was the first of the three and has been a longtime fixture on the Lincoln dining scene. Ahmad Azgary and his brothers acquired the downtown eatery a decade or so ago and added the Clocktower and SouthPointe sites.

Azgary said that the recipes and menu items that have earned the shops the reputations for having the best gyros in Lincoln are the same for all three George’s.