When it comes to entertainment, we can all agree eating out is a great option

Our time away gave us time to ponder the things we missed doing in Lincoln, the things we couldn't wait to do again once life returned to normal.
That served as a template of sorts for what should be featured more in the pages of Ground Zero.
While some prefer concerts and small music clubs to comedy, theater, movies and sports, the one thing everyone seems to agree on is eating out.
We love that. We all have our favorite restaurants. And in Lincoln, we are blessed with a number of great places that represent any number of cultures, nationalities and tastes.
As you know, Jeff Korbelik does an excellent job of keeping us up to speed each time a new place opens its doors by writing a detailed review of the food, the service and the menu options.
He's our guy -- twice a month. But we wanted more. Gluttony, I know. Don't judge.
Instead of focusing on a restaurant, we decided to look more closely at the people making the food -- Lincoln's chefs, those men and women we trust unconditionally to bring us a plate of food that makes us happy.
It could be something as simple as a burger and Parmesan truffle fries from Honest Abe's. It might be the signature crab cakes from Carmela's Bistro and Wine Bar or the chicken tikka madras at The Oven.
It might even be a big slab of ribs from Phat Jack's.
Today, we launch this new feature -- Chef's Table -- which will run during those weeks we are starving for a Korbelik restaurant review.
The Chef's Table will give us a peek into the life of Lincoln's chefs.
It's about the people who make food unique to Lincoln, the people who live here and come from all walks of life.
Now, before you go getting snooty on me, before you remind me that a chef is someone who has been formally trained -- most times in an certified culinary institute -- I will politely tell you to shut your yapper.
Just for a minute. Please.
Consider that not all genius requires academic hours. Sometimes, natural talent trumps anything that can be learned in a classroom. Sometimes someone comes along who can read something -- be it a recipe or a cooking technique -- and instantly replicate it, and then add her own spin to make it hers.
Rachel McGill is proof of that.
The executive chef and co-owner at Dish, 1100 O St., has never stepped foot inside a cooking school. Everything she knows she learned from cookbooks, YouTube videos and social media.
And yet she cooks some of the best-tasting -- and best looking -- food in town.
The 33-year-old Lincoln High graduate is the focus of our first seat at the Chef's Table. She'll be the first to tell you that the food industry was never a dream. It just sort of happened.
And once she realized her life calling, her passion in life, she studied recipes, flavors and various cooking techniques.
McGill is a special talent. Be sure to read her story on G5 and log onto JournalStar.com for the video package that accompanies the story.
There are lots of others around here who make food that tastes good. They might not be formally trained, but they have a knack for knowing what we like.
They bring talent and passion to the job each day. The plate of food they put in front of us is the fruit of their labor. We want to showcase them, their journey and the food they serve.
We want to tell their stories.
Check out some of the best-looking dishes at restaurants featured in the Journal Star.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino