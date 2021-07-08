When it comes to entertainment, we can all agree eating out is a great option

It could be something as simple as a burger and Parmesan truffle fries from Honest Abe's. It might be the signature crab cakes from Carmela's Bistro and Wine Bar or the chicken tikka madras at The Oven.

It might even be a big slab of ribs from Phat Jack's.

Today, we launch this new feature -- Chef's Table -- which will run during those weeks we are starving for a Korbelik restaurant review.

The Chef's Table will give us a peek into the life of Lincoln's chefs.

It's about the people who make food unique to Lincoln, the people who live here and come from all walks of life.

Now, before you go getting snooty on me, before you remind me that a chef is someone who has been formally trained -- most times in an certified culinary institute -- I will politely tell you to shut your yapper.

Just for a minute. Please.

Consider that not all genius requires academic hours. Sometimes, natural talent trumps anything that can be learned in a classroom. Sometimes someone comes along who can read something -- be it a recipe or a cooking technique -- and instantly replicate it, and then add her own spin to make it hers.

Rachel McGill is proof of that.