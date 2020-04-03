When Bracketology meets Mixology: Your chance to crown Lincoln's Best Cocktail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The bloody Mary sounds like a simple drink. And it is -- at most places. Jake's Cigars & Spirits might be the exception.

There is no mass production. No premade orders. Each one is made to order, a masterpiece in a glass, some would say.

"We've always been pretty proud of our bloodies," said mixologist Toni Weixelman. "The way we do them isn't simple. We don't prebatch them, and we won't."

In a town filled with bars and restaurants that rave about their bloody Marys, few establishments garner as much adoration for theirs than Jake's.

Maybe the bigger question is when Lincoln became such a big bloody Mary town? Perhaps it has something to do with the number of 11 a.m. starts for the Huskers -- a sign that they haven't quite been ready for prime time -- the last few years. Or maybe as the city has grown, brunch and all of its trappings -- like avocado toast -- has become one of the trendy things that hipsters enjoy.

Weixelman has no answers. Jake's gladly caters to the brunch crowd, but she adds that a bloody Mary isn't just for breakfast anymore.