When Bracketology meets Mixology: Your chance to crown Lincoln's Best Cocktail

The bloody Mary sounds like a simple drink. And it is -- at most places. Jake's Cigars & Spirits might be the exception.
There is no mass production. No premade orders. Each one is made to order, a masterpiece in a glass, some would say.
"We've always been pretty proud of our bloodies," said mixologist Toni Weixelman. "The way we do them isn't simple. We don't prebatch them, and we won't."
In a town filled with bars and restaurants that rave about their bloody Marys, few establishments garner as much adoration for theirs than Jake's.
Maybe the bigger question is when Lincoln became such a big bloody Mary town? Perhaps it has something to do with the number of 11 a.m. starts for the Huskers -- a sign that they haven't quite been ready for prime time -- the last few years. Or maybe as the city has grown, brunch and all of its trappings -- like avocado toast -- has become one of the trendy things that hipsters enjoy.
Weixelman has no answers. Jake's gladly caters to the brunch crowd, but she adds that a bloody Mary isn't just for breakfast anymore.
"I've had people come in on a Friday, 10 minutes before closing, to order a bloody Mary," she said. "It's not just a daytime drink anymore. I've never tried to figure out what compels people to order a bloody Mary at 2 in the morning."
Maybe they are just that good.
That said, it wasn't difficult in finding the top seed in our March Madness Cocktail Challenge, which, over the next three weeks, will crown Lincoln's best drink.
It'll take your help.
Each week, log onto journalstar.com to place your votes.
The field of 16 is a diverse mixture of drinks that will conjure up nostalgic pangs of collegiate romps -- remember your first fish bowl at Duffy's Tavern? -- and more refined ways of imbibing.
Here are the seeds.
1. Classic Bloody Mary
Jake's Cigars & Spirits, 101 N. 14th St.
It's a classic with a twist. The vodka is infused with cucumber, red onions, bell peppers and rosemary and mingles with a house-made tomato mixture. It's made to order -- heat level and all. And it all comes together when the drink is shaken, not stirred.
2. House Margarita
Mazatlan, Mazatlan II, Los Margaritas, El Toro
In a town full of authentic Mexican restaurants, the Morales family has the recipe for a Margarita that is both memorable and delicious. Made with fresh agave nectar and freshly squeezed lime juice, they are authentically good. Blended or on the rocks, salted rim or without, you'll find one to your liking.
3. Fish Bowl
Duffy's Tavern, 1412 O St.
This one makes the list, thanks to large quantities of alcohol and nostalgia. There's no finesse or display of mixology when it comes to the fish bow, but virtually anyone who attended college in this town has shared one with a group of friends. Some even kept the big-ass straw -- when plastic straws weren't considered the devil's environmentally foolish tool -- as a reminder.
4. Audrey Hepburn Martini, Starlite Lounge
247 N. Eighth St.
Inside the pages of Lincoln's most extensive drink menu -- it's a cornucopia of martinis, mojitos and Manhattans — the star of the show might be the glorious concoction named after a member of Hollywood elite. It's a martini topped with a splash of champagne, and it can be described with a single word: classy.
5. Pimm's Cup, Bourbon Street
350 S. Canopy St.
We could have chosen Bourbon Street's signature drink, "The Hurricane," but that sounds a bit trite. Instead, we selected the Haymarket bar's homage to the Moscow mule, N'awlins-style. It's made with Pimm's Liqueur to create a plum-flavored elixir that is enhanced by cucumber, ginger beer and mint.
6. Vanilla Quaalude, Barrymore's
124 N. 13th St.
OK, we liked the name. It brings to mind weird Tom Cruise movies and 1970s depressants. This cocktail -- a concoction of Stoli vanilla vodka, dark creme de cacao, Frangelico and cream -- will make you happy if you're able to shake those images of Cruise.
7. Henry Fonda Martini, Kate Martin
735 O St.
The Henry Fonda contains Bulleit Rye whiskey, Bitter Truth apricot liqueur, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, Carpano Dry vermouth, and the bar’s house bitters. Owner Keith Hamm said the drink is similar to a perfect Manhattan, except it contains the apricot liqueur and is slightly more dry. “I wanted it to be dry because it reminded me of when Henry Fonda was in ‘Once Upon a Time in the West.’”
8. Hot Bunny, Marz Bar
1140 O St.
This martini, made exclusively at this downtown bar, comes with a name that conjures Jessica Rabbit-type fantasies. Instead of gin, the zesty and savory concoction is made with vodka that's infused with spices and vegetables and is served with pickled asparagus and pimento olives in a salt-rimmed glass.
9. Shark Water Kamikaze, Cliff's Martini Lounge
5310 S. 56th St.
Few know the recipe of shark water. It's a heavily guarded secret darting back to the 1960s, when a fella named Cliff invented his kamikaze concoctions. Of all the kamikazes made there, shark water has the highest alcohol content, which was a big selling point when Cliff's was located downtown, just blocks from campus. Today, people make the trek to southeast Lincoln because they taste good, too.
10. Mezcaline Addiction, The Other Room
824 P St.
The Haymarket speakeasy doesn't have a bad drink on the menu. We were intrigued by this cocktail, which features mezcal and provides a rich, smoky flavor that pairs nicely with the sweetness of agave nectar, lime juice and the jalapeno bitters that are made in house. The finishing touch is a mango salt-lined glass rim.
11. Purple Messenger Bag, Method Cycles and Crafthouse
416 S. 11th St.
By day, Method Cycles is a south-of-downtown coffee shop, a java joint for the really cool kids. And at night, it becomes a place where those same cool kids take advantage of some highly talented mixology. This drink is made with vodka, gin and, among other things, a house-made lavender simple syrup.
12. Boozy Milkshake, Honest Abe's
Four locations in Lincoln
Oh, the arrogance. As if it's not enough that this place makes one of America's best burgers and then pairs them with those amazingly delicious Parmesan truffle fries, the boozy milkshakes, no matter the flavor, might be the perfect accent to a great, albeit, calorie-filled meal. Are those guys mediocre at anything?
13. Amica Mea, Alchemy Aqua Vitae
104 N. Eighth St.
The bar's best-selling drink is the Latin phrase for "My Love." What's not to love about this cocktail? It's a high-end old fashioned -- everything at Alchemy is high end -- made with Pendleton Midnight, a super-blended Canadian whiskey, Peychaud's bitters, Bada Bing cherry juice and spiced demerara syrup.
14. Elk Creek Water, Sandy's
1401 O St.
Another trip down memory lane for Huskers -- young and old. Most can tell you who they were with the first time they took their first pull on a glass of Elk Creek Water, which packs a punch, we're told. With equal parts vodka, gin, triple sec and orange juice, we recommend a designated driver -- or an Uber on speed dial.
15. Dirty Pickle Martini, LeadBelly
301 N. Eighth St.
Sounds funky -- almost obscene to some, doesn't it? Admittedly, it's an acquired taste and not for everyone. However, it is the worth a trip to Lincoln for the daughter, a card-carrying foodie, who considers this concoction to be the perfect start to the meal. It makes her smile, and that's reason enough for this drink to be included on the list.
16. Barrel Bloody Mary, Single Barrel
130 N. 10th St.
This selection process has proven that Lincoln is a bloody Mary town. Everyone -- Tavern on the Square, Bison Witches, Piedmont Bistro and The Eatery (to name just a few) -- claims to have the best bloody Mary. One day, we'll find out. What set Single Barrel apart and punched its ticket into the Sweet 16 is that its Barrel Bloody Mary is made with bourbon. We're intrigued.
