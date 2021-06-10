What's Going On: LeDoux's son takes the stage

Ned LeDoux, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Ned LeDoux, son of the legendary musician, performer and rodeo rider Chris LeDoux, is carrying on the family tradition, moving from drums that he played with his dad’s band Western Underground to the front of the stage where he’ll perform songs from his two albums. Tickets: $20, theroyalgrove.com

John Primer, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Thursday, Fresh off his Blues Music Awards win for Best Traditional Blues Artist, Chicago guitarist John Primer is back at the Zoo Bar, where he’s been a regular for decades, starting with his stint with Magic Slim and the Teardrops. Tickets: $12 in advance, zoobar.com; $15 day of show

Coming Soon

Jason D. Williams, Zoo Bar, July 11, Pumpin’ piano wild man Jason D. Williams is back at the Zoo Bar with his energetic show and vast repertoire of roots and rock ‘n’ roll songs. Tickets: $20, zoobar.com

Dillon’s Auto Ribfest, Playmakers Bar & Grill, July 17. Five bands will perform throughout the day and six local barbecue vendors will compete for the title of Best Ribs in Eastern Nebraska and a $500 prize. Tickets: $12, tix.com and at Playmakers.

ZZ Top, Harrah’s Stir Cove, Sept. 17. The little ol’ band from Texas returns to Council Bluffs, Iowa, on a tour that might not only celebrate the trio’s 50-plus years together but include material from a new album likely to be released this summer. Tickets: $49, ticketmaster.com (on sale at 10 a.m. Friday)

