 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's Going On: LeDoux's son takes the stage
0 Comments

What's Going On: LeDoux's son takes the stage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ZZ Top In Concert - Philadelphia

ZZ Top (Dusty Hill (left) and Billy Gibbons along with drummer Frank Beard) will return to the Heartland for a Sept. 17 concert at Harrah's Stir Cove in Council Bluffs.

 Journal Star file photo

Ned LeDoux, The Royal Grove, 8 p.m. Saturday. Ned LeDoux, son of the legendary musician, performer and rodeo rider Chris LeDoux, is carrying on the family tradition, moving from drums that he played with his dad’s band Western Underground to the front of the stage where he’ll perform songs from his two albums. Tickets: $20, theroyalgrove.com

John Primer, Zoo Bar, 6 p.m. Thursday, Fresh off his Blues Music Awards win for Best Traditional Blues Artist, Chicago guitarist John Primer is back at the Zoo Bar, where he’s been a regular for decades, starting with his stint with Magic Slim and the Teardrops. Tickets: $12 in advance, zoobar.com; $15 day of show

Coming Soon

Jason D. Williams, Zoo Bar, July 11, Pumpin’ piano wild man Jason D. Williams is back at the Zoo Bar with his energetic show and vast repertoire of roots and rock ‘n’ roll songs. Tickets: $20, zoobar.com

Dillon’s Auto Ribfest, Playmakers Bar & Grill, July 17. Five bands will perform throughout the day and six local barbecue vendors will compete for the title of Best Ribs in Eastern Nebraska and a $500 prize. Tickets: $12, tix.com and at Playmakers.

ZZ Top, Harrah’s Stir Cove, Sept. 17. The little ol’ band from Texas returns to Council Bluffs, Iowa, on a tour that might not only celebrate the trio’s 50-plus years together but include material from a new album likely to be released this summer. Tickets: $49, ticketmaster.com (on sale at 10 a.m. Friday)

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

R. Kelly fires half of legal team ahead of sex abuse trial

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News