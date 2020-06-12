We Are One Cookout to feed Lincoln protest marchers Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two weeks ago, a Lincoln protest march — triggered by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer — turned violent when the EZ Go convenience store at 26th and O streets had its windows broken, and then was looted hours later.

Saturday, a protest march will turn into something far different — a cookout designed to bring the community together while supporting the goals of the protest and march.

The We Are One Cookout concept originated from an idea CJ Ways proposed to John Grubbs when the two were talking about the EZ Go looting.

“In Lincoln, we always pull together and come together as one and join hand in hand, to make sure that everyone is taken care of," Grubbs said. “When everything started getting looted and I was just like ‘This isn't the Lincoln I know,’ the idea just kind of sparked."

Why not a cookout?

"Some of the best times I've ever had are at a cookout," he said. "That's where people come together and just become one.”

Last weekend, Grubbs and his friend Jacob Wohl decided to get serious about organizing a cookout for thousands of people and began laying the groundwork for the event.