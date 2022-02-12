Watch Now: Valentine's Day brings chance for Lincoln restaurants to have fun with their menus

The clamoring began last weekend in the dining room at Penelope's Lil' Cafe. But for Jessica Runge, it started long before that.

Runge, who runs the kitchen at the small family-owned diner at 4724 Pioneers Blvd., got a reminder more than a month ago when Lillian, her 9-year-old daughter, glimpsed at the calendar and saw Valentine's Day was on the horizon.

"She gets so excited," Jessica said.

The youngster's excitement has nothing to do with romance and everything to do with the return of her mother's red velvet pancakes — with cream cheese drizzle — that have been a staple at Penelope's for the last seven years.

"I try to do something for holidays," she said. "But nothing has caught on like this. Everybody loves them."

Why is that? What is the hold that Valentine's Day has on American culture? Maybe it's true that the way to the heart is through the stomach.

If that's the case, Lincoln's restaurant industry is quick to oblige.

"Everybody wants to be loved — wants to feel loved," said Vern Orr, the manager at Slim Chickens, 5805 S. 85th St., which has been making heart-shaped waffles to go with its signature chicken and waffles for years. "That’s a lot of it. The heart just represents love."

Valentino's Pizza discovered that in the 1980s when out of the blue, it began selling heart-shaped pepperoni pizzas that have become a Valentine's Day tradition in Lincoln.

"I'm not sure how we came up with that one," said Anthony Messineo, vice president of operations for Valentino's. "It's a lot more than just a promotion for us now."

It's now part of what Valentino's does. In fact, two years ago, a Lincoln woman anonymously bought 53 of them, which she donated to Lincoln police.

Penelope's owner Brenda Failor never imagined the red velvet pancakes would become "such a thing" when she allowed Runge, her daughter, to play with the menu seven years ago.

Back in 2015, a stack of red velvet pancakes came with a flute of champagne. However, the flutes quickly shattered and they found the pancakes — even without the bubbly — could stand on their own.

"People love them," she said. "And it’s a holiday. Everybody looks forward to a holiday no matter what it is."

Some people just like to eat, too — no matter the holiday. Last Valentine's Day, a college-aged man finished a chicken-fried steak skillet before ordering a full stack of red velvet pancakes.

His friend looked at the stack and weighed it against what he'd already ingested before offering to pay for his entire meal if he finished it.

"He was miserable, but he ate it all," Failor said. "He didn't want to lose a bet."

Maybe that's Penelope's next venture. After all, if the way to the heart really is the stomach, is an eating challenge so far fetched in the quest for love?

