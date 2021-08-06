Watch Now: Mixologist/chef excels at pairing the perfect drink with a meal in Lincoln

Mixing drinks is an often-overlooked skill. Perhaps it’s the intoxicating nature of the act, which might muddle the skill set. Maybe because the blending of alcohol with something else, be it a fruit juice, a carbonated beverage or just a couple of ice cubes feels pretty pedestrian because most people have done it in their own homes.

But some, Baier among them, bring mixology to a new level. She has a knack for making new and unique drinks.

"It's literally like a playground when you get behind a bar," she said. "There's so many things, so many flavors you can play with. Just by trying and understanding those flavors, that's how you develop pairings. You start looking at beverages the same way you look at food."

Her bar expertise gives her a unique gift of being able to pair the perfect food with an entrée.

“I think that as a child, I was exposed to a lot of different flavors that maybe other people weren't,” she said, pointing to her Asian American heritage. “Lots of spices, lots of garlic, ginger, you know, just things that maybe people didn't really know about. … And then all of a sudden, you realize there's so many different flavors out there.

"And if you enjoy food, you want to try them.”