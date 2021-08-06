Watch Now: Mixologist/chef excels at pairing the perfect drink with a meal in Lincoln

Lilith Baier might be known best for her mixology, her ability to take ingredients, be they sweet or bitter, and blend them with alcohol to make something uniquely whimsical and spirited.
She has also always dabbled in the kitchen, always enjoyed cooking for friends with her own brand of Asian fusion borne out of her Korean heritage. It wasn’t until the pandemic that those skills began to emerge as something she wanted to do all the time.
The shutdown kept most people home, including Baier, who at the time was creating martinis at Marz Bar. To keep spirits up, she began cooking dishes and making charcuterie boards for friends.
“It was just something to do and they loved it,” she said.
Gradually, they began asking for more and then telling their friends about it. When they began offering to pay for her services, a cottage industry was in the works.
Now she is contracted by people for private cooking parties in their homes. In addition, she has had some pop-up opportunities to bring her fare to local businesses.
On Sunday, she’ll be the first chef of the season for Tavern on the Square, which started hosting brunches that feature food, libations and live music.
“We’re excited to have someone with Lilith’s talent and passion for food,” said Katie Titman, general manager at the Tavern, 816 P St.
Mixing drinks is an often-overlooked skill. Perhaps it’s the intoxicating nature of the act, which might muddle the skill set. Maybe because the blending of alcohol with something else, be it a fruit juice, a carbonated beverage or just a couple of ice cubes feels pretty pedestrian because most people have done it in their own homes.
But some, Baier among them, bring mixology to a new level. She has a knack for making new and unique drinks.
"It's literally like a playground when you get behind a bar," she said. "There's so many things, so many flavors you can play with. Just by trying and understanding those flavors, that's how you develop pairings. You start looking at beverages the same way you look at food."
Her bar expertise gives her a unique gift of being able to pair the perfect food with an entrée.
“I think that as a child, I was exposed to a lot of different flavors that maybe other people weren't,” she said, pointing to her Asian American heritage. “Lots of spices, lots of garlic, ginger, you know, just things that maybe people didn't really know about. … And then all of a sudden, you realize there's so many different flavors out there.
"And if you enjoy food, you want to try them.”
Baier said she’ll never call herself a chef. That title is reserved for people who create masterpieces, she says. The food she cooks is her labor of love. It’s comfortable. It’s personal. More than anything, it inspires those nostalgic pangs, by bringing her back to the kitchen of her childhood, where she can almost taste the spicy Korean soup that her mother made so caringly.
“That is the magic of food,” she said. “Food is my love language.”
There’s a scene from the Disney animated move, “Ratatouille,” where the animated rat cooks the simple vegetable stew from which the movie’s title is derived, for a distinguished food critic. The fear is that the dish is too basic for such a important diner, but the results are stunning.
“It takes him back to being a kid,” she said. “When I saw that part. I'm like, 'That's just, brilliant.’ It's brilliant because it's true. … It was perfect.”
It sums up her culinary style. Her food is simple -- yet simply delicious.
Take, for example, her charcuterie boards, which became a big hit with her friends during the pandemic. On the surface, there’s nothing complex about a charcuterie board, which are mockingly called “adult Lunchables,” by culinary snobs.
But when you consider the great care that is taken to pair the ingredients – all with different colors, textures and flavors, you begin to understand how Baier’s culinary mind works.
"Color is a big deal for me," she said. "Textures also. And flavors, too. The first thing someone sees when they get their food is the layout. It's got to be a beautiful plate. That's first and foremost."
Sometimes food is meant to take you back to a time when life was simpler, when everything came bite-size and ready to eat. In a complex world filled with enormous life-changing decisions, sometimes we don’t want to think too hard. Sometimes it’s OK to harken back to a time when someone else cut your meat.
“It’s fun to eat something you might pack in your kids’ lunchbox each day,” she said.
The real fun comes in pairing the ingredients – the veggies, fruits, nuts, meats and cheeses -- with a few crackers thrown in to provide a little more crunch. All are placed caringly to allow the comingling of certain flavors.
Last week, she created more than 50 charcuterie boards to be paired with a variety of beers at Cosmic Eye Brewing. The event was a success, even if it doesn't compare to the feeling of cooking for people in a kitchen.
It’s a culinary experience that takes place each day in some form everywhere, but Baier’s service allows it to become more special, something to be relished and remembered just as much as the food she’ll cook that night.
“When I was in college, we used to go to house parties and you would sit and talk -- always in the kitchen,” she said. “I always noticed that everybody would gather in the smallest room in the apartment or the house. And it was always the kitchen. That's the heart. It's the heart. That's the bloodline right there. It's where all the good in life comes (from). That's the kitchen. You're feeding people. Of course, that's where you feel comfortable. It's, of course, where the best conversations happen.
“It is the magic of food. You know, food is medicine. Food is love.”
