Watch now: Local business owner helps bring late night food trucks to bar scene

Bargoers gathered under the glow of Fat Ferg’s food truck last Friday to get their late night barbecue fix.

Savory pork slathered in specialty sauce was available until midnight, long after many restaurants had shut their doors to a bustling night scene. Thanks to Tavern on the Square, after-dark meals like Fat Ferg’s will continue all summer long.

Drinkers and socializers in downtown Lincoln will now be able to sample food from different trucks each week — the businesses will rotate to provide a diverse dining experience.

Mobile restaurants like Taco Loco, Klein’s Funnel Cakes, Porkccentric and Estilo Tijuana Mexican Food will serve delicacies on-the-go behind the bar’s courtyard area. The food will be available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night through August.

The food truck experience is the brainchild of Matt Taylor, owner of Tavern on the Square.

Taylor said he wanted to give Lincolnites a chance to try exciting local cuisine from businesses they might have never experienced if not for the food truck schedule.

“I think there's a necessity for late night food, especially in the Haymarket on the weekends,” Taylor said. “We want to keep people sober and create a hub for food trucks — hopefully grow the Lincoln food scene.”

The event also aims to elevate new restaurant start-ups. Taylor said he wants his event to be an “incubator” for future restaurants.

“I think food trucks usually start because maybe they don't have the finances to start with a brick and mortar or they're just testing a concept,” Taylor said.

One new food option in particular, Shuckin’ Lincoln, played a key role in inspiring Taylor’s idea.

The business serves fresh oysters that go from river to plate in fewer than 48 hours.

When the owner, Gregory Ducheck, collaborated with Taylor to cater his seafood, he had an atypical request. Ducheck asked if Taylor would let him sell his oysters from 9 p.m. to midnight, knowing the food options in the area around that time are slim.

Taylor said the night went over so well they decided to make it a regular event.

“The first one just crushed,” Taylor said. “They sold out really quickly.”

So, Taylor reached out to several food trucks to see who would be able to feed Lincoln's bar crawlers. He doesn’t charge them anything to park behind his space; he’s simply passionate about giving his city quality late-night dining opportunities.

Shuckin’ Lincoln will appear at Tavern on the Square every Thursday during the summer. Ducheck’s seafood products are available at Leon’s regularly and the Zoo Bar every Tuesday night. His Facebook page advertises more events, which he hopes to grow.

His business offers a unique dining experience that he guarantees will satisfy.

“They are the freshest,” Ducheck said. “They have incredible flavor profiles that are all different because they're from different parts of the Gulf. It's really easy to convert somebody to loving oysters when that's the product you're starting with.”

Ducheck said the food truck event satisfies a gaping hole in the Lincoln market. Not only is Shuckin’ Lincoln the only oyster caterer in town, but there are few places to get food late at night.

Surprising, Ducheck said, for a college town.

“We don't have an all-night diner,” Ducheck said. “Every place I've been in that has some big university has a place where you see kids with their books open and coffee at three o'clock in the morning studying and cramming, but they don't have that here.”

Ducheck encouraged Lincolnites to stop by the event anytime this summer to support after-hours dining and up-and-coming businesses.

“It’s really a way to kind of help somebody while they're working their way up the mountain,” Ducheck said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.