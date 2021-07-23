Watch Now: Inside the kitchen with Piedmont Bistro's upscale chef for the everyman

Before his mother got sick and eventually became bed-ridden, Stutzman enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a chemical engineering major, but the need to take care of his money and make a living caused him to quit school.

He worked in a few office settings before finding his way to the kitchen. It wasn’t unfamiliar to him. His mother, a Vietnamese refugee who immigrated to America from Saigon when she was 4, worked in a number of restaurants and was an excellent cook at home.

“She is an amazing cook,” he said. “I was inspired by her cooking all the time. She did all kinds of jobs, but her first job was to be a mother and to be a mother, you have to provide for your family. So she cooked anything and everything.”

As a result, there is an Asian influence in Stutzman’s cooking style.

“Nothing warms the soul like a bowl of pho,” he said.

There’s nothing like pho on the Piedmont Bistro menu, but that doesn’t mean Stutzman hasn't worked a little Asian magic in some of his dishes. Some of his ingredients -- shrimp paste, for example -- might seem out of place, but they make perfect sense to him.