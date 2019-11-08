{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Parade, 11/3

Air Force veteran Jack Edson of Lincoln salutes the flag during the city's first Veterans Parade in front of the state Capitol in 2018.

 Journal Star file photo

Many restaurants are celebrating Veterans Day by giving veterans and active duty military members free or discounted food or drinks.

This list is by far not complete, so don't don't forget to check other businesses. If you have additions to this list, email citydesk@journalstar.com.

All deals are for veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service and are available Monday, Nov. 11, unless noted otherwise.

Participating restaurants:

Applebee's: Get a free meal at participating locations. There are seven entree options to choose from.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free small order of boneless wings and a side of fries.

Carlos O'Kelly's: Free entree (dine-in only).

Chili's Grill & Bar: Choose from one of seven entrees for free.

Chipotle: Buy-one-get-one free on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. The deal is available for all active duty military, reserves, National Guard, military spouses and retired military.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Choice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte for free.

Dunkin': Get a free doughnut, no purchase necessary. The first 50 veterans will also receive a thank you card from the community at participating locations.

Famous Dave's: Get a free two-meat combo with side and cornbread muffin.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for its Military Appreciation Night.

Little Caesars Pizza: Get a free $5 hot-and-ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olive Garden: A free entree from a special Veterans Day menu.

Red Lobster: Get a free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Get a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.

Texas Roadhouse: Get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village Inn: A free V.I.B. breakfast.

Non-restaurant offers:

Schrock Innovations: Free maintenance, upgrade labor and repair labor for computers.

YMCA: Free use of facilities for active military, veterans and their immediate families Friday through Monday.

