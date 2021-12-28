Vegan restaurant Rutabagas Comfort Food has permanently closed

Rutabagas Comfort Food, the vegan restaurant at 1434 O St., has permanently closed.

The restaurant, which opened in a short-term space in 2019 and moved to the O Street location formerly occupied by Lazzari’s Pizza in March 2020, announced its closure on social media Monday afternoon.

“We’ve made the terribly difficult and painful decision to close Rutabagas (the restaurant) effective immediately. So many variables and factors have led us to this point, many of which we could have never guessed nor planned for,” the restaurant posted on Facebook and Instagram.

The restaurant -- which served vegan takes on such comfort food classics as nachos, barbecue sandwiches, wings and burgers -- opened during the first month of the ongoing pandemic.

The commitment to its relocation and the remodeling of the O Street space had begun prior to the onset of COVID-19, and “there was no turning back,” owner Sara McArdle told the Journal Star in August.

However, the social media post implied that Rutabagas may return to Lincoln’s dining scene in some form.