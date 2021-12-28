 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vegan restaurant Rutabagas Comfort Food has permanently closed
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Vegan restaurant Rutabagas Comfort Food has permanently closed

  • Updated
  • 0
Rutabagas storefront

Rutabagas opened its O Street doors during the COVID pandemic.

 LARRY L. KUBERT, For the Journal Star

Rutabagas Comfort Food, the vegan restaurant at 1434 O St., has permanently closed.

The restaurant, which opened in a short-term space in 2019 and moved to the O Street location formerly occupied by Lazzari’s Pizza in March 2020, announced its closure on social media Monday afternoon.

“We’ve made the terribly difficult and painful decision to close Rutabagas (the restaurant) effective immediately. So many variables and factors have led us to this point, many of which we could have never guessed nor planned for,” the restaurant posted on Facebook and Instagram.

The restaurant -- which served vegan takes on such comfort food classics as nachos, barbecue sandwiches, wings and burgers -- opened during the first month of the ongoing pandemic.

The commitment to its relocation and the remodeling of the O Street space had begun prior to the onset of COVID-19, and “there was no turning back,” owner Sara McArdle told the Journal Star in August.

However, the social media post implied that Rutabagas may return to Lincoln’s dining scene in some form.

“We look forward to what the next iteration of Rutabagas may be… because Rutti’s never die. So stay tuned… In the meantime, hang onto your gift cards as we will do our best to honor those in the future. Also, be sure to support all the other local vegan spots around town, every restaurant owner needs all the love and support they can receive right now.”

Biz Buzz: A new tenant for Haymarket Old Chicago and Lincoln restaurants on the move
Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back
Lincoln-area restaurant closing down
Longtime Lincoln buffet closing for good

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Lourd describes grief over Carrie Fisher's death as a ‘multi course meal’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News