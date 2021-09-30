Utah gourmet cookie shop to open in downtown Lincoln

Mark Suleiman, the Lincoln investor and entrepreneur who is reopening Barry's Bar and Grill, also is bringing a new food brand to town.

Last November, Suleiman bought Goodly Cookies, a gourmet cookie shop based in Salt Lake City that he discovered while on a trip to visit a friend in Utah.

Now he's bringing the brand and its deluxe offerings to two locations in Lincoln.

The first Goodly Cookies will open Oct. 8 at 1205 Q St., next door to the FedEx Office Print & Ship Center.

Suleiman, who owns the building, said the store will open at 5 p.m. that day, and the first 100 people in line will receive a box with four free cookies. Every customer who comes to the store that day will receive one free cookie.

In addition to the downtown location, Suleiman is planning a Goodly Cookies location at SouthPointe Pavilions, although an opening date has not been announced.

The Lincoln locations will be the second and third ones in Nebraska. A location at Village Pointe Shopping Center in Omaha opened a few weeks ago.

Suleiman also is planning to open locations in Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado, sometime next year.