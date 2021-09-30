 Skip to main content
Utah gourmet cookie shop to open in downtown Lincoln
Utah gourmet cookie shop to open in downtown Lincoln

Goodly Cookies

Goodly Cookies will open its first Lincoln location at 1209 Q St. on Oct. 8.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Mark Suleiman, the Lincoln investor and entrepreneur who is reopening Barry's Bar and Grill, also is bringing a new food brand to town.

Last November, Suleiman bought Goodly Cookies, a gourmet cookie shop based in Salt Lake City that he discovered while on a trip to visit a friend in Utah.

Now he's bringing the brand and its deluxe offerings to two locations in Lincoln.

The first Goodly Cookies will open Oct. 8 at 1205 Q St., next door to the FedEx Office Print & Ship Center.

Suleiman, who owns the building, said the store will open at 5 p.m. that day, and the first 100 people in line will receive a box with four free cookies. Every customer who comes to the store that day will receive one free cookie.

Barry's to make its Husker return this weekend in downtown Lincoln

In addition to the downtown location, Suleiman is planning a Goodly Cookies location at SouthPointe Pavilions, although an opening date has not been announced.

The Lincoln locations will be the second and third ones in Nebraska. A location at Village Pointe Shopping Center in Omaha opened a few weeks ago.

goodly cookie

The molten lava cake is one of Goodly Cookies' signature cookies.

Suleiman also is planning to open locations in Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado, sometime next year.

Goodly Cookies, which was founded in 2017, specializes in large gourmet cookies. Among its offerings are the molten lava cake, a combination cookie-brownie called the "brookie" and white chocolate raspberry delight.

For more information on the company, go to www.goodlycookies.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

