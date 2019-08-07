{{featured_button_text}}
Two bars named for the history of the block they're occupying south of the O Street viaduct in the South Haymarket received operating approval from state liquor regulators Wednesday.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approved the liquor license requests for Kate Martin and Occidental.

Kate Martin, a cocktail and wine bar, will be at the front of the building, at 735 O St., which Fringe & Tassel had called home for about 30 years, said co-owner Keith Hamm. 

In 1884, the bar's namesake had reopened the St. Charles Hotel on that block, where she also ran the Occidental Saloon, according to History Nebraska. Martin had saved children from a fire that ravaged the hotel and that block earlier that year. 

The Occidental pays tribute to Martin's saloon and will be a neighborhood-style bar accessible from the alley, co-owner Jay Fernau said.

“We would like to keep the history in the Haymarket as it expands,” Hamm told the City Council on June 17.

It wasn't immediately clear when the bars would open.

The liquor licenses were approved each with a one-year probation period following a commission hearing over past alcohol-related convictions of two of the three owners, Hamm and Brian Moran. 

