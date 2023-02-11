Local restaurants seem to have weathered the coronavirus pandemic and the tightening economy pretty well.

According to data compiled by local commercial real estate agent Robin Eschliman, 2022 was one of the best years for Lincoln restaurants in the past decade.

Eschliman tallied 37 openings of new-to-Lincoln restaurants or new locations of existing ones, compared with 27 closings. That was the most openings since 2013 and the biggest gap between openings and closings since 2016, according to her research.

"This was a pretty good year, which surprised us," said Eschliman, who is president of Eschliman Commercial Real Estate and co-host of the "Grow Lincoln" radio show.

Another surprise, she said, was that about 70% of the restaurants that opened last year were local operations. In past years, that number has been closer to 50-50 or even tilted toward national chains.

The positive momentum seems to have carried over to 2023, with several restaurants either having opened new locations or planning to open soon. Here is a list of some of them:

* Naughty Buddha Burger Bar, an Omaha-based restaurant that specializes in vegetarian and vegan dishes, opened a Lincoln location Jan. 15 at 330 S. 21st St., next door to The Mill Coffee & Tea in the Telegraph District.

* Another Omaha restaurant chain is planning a Lincoln location. Ika San Ramen and Izakaya, which as its name suggests is an eatery specializing in ramen noodles, plans to open a location at SouthPointe Pavilions. An opening date has not been announced yet for the chain, which has four locations in the Omaha area, but it filed a liquor license application last month.

* SoulFull Cocina, a food truck that serves barbecue and hot dogs, has announced plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in the former Boxcar BBQ space at 6105 Havelock Ave.

* According to recent building permits, Sonic is planning a new drive-in restaurant at 1540 N.W. 50th Street, which is next door to the new Lincoln Northwest High School, and Little Caesar's is planning a new location at 4630 Bair Ave., which is near 33rd and Superior streets.

* Hy-Vee started work recently to add two more Wahlburgers in Lincoln, at its stores at 84th and Holdrege streets and 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.

Eschliman said there hasn't been a lot of expansion of national restaurant chains in Lincoln over the past couple of years, but that trend may be changing.

"We do tend to see more national chains opening in the market than we saw the last year or two," she said.

Eschliman only tracks eateries that serve meals at least twice per day (such as breakfast and lunch or lunch and dinner), so her statistics do not count count coffee shops, ice cream shops and the like.

When including those businesses, the numbers look even better.

Two regional coffee chains, 7 Brew and Ziggi's Coffee, have opened Lincoln locations in the past couple of months, and both have plans to expand further.

7 Brew opened its first Nebraska location at 56th and O streets in December and already has filed an application to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department for a second location near 56th Street and Nebraska 2.

Ziggi's opened a location near 70th Street and Pine Lake Road in January.

A number of other coffee shops have opened additional Lincoln locations recently, including Harbor Coffeehouse, and Dunkin' Donuts is planning another location at 29th and O streets.

Another eatery that's expanding is 402 Creamery. The ice cream shop plans to open two new locations this spring, one in the Telegraph District and the other in the Fallbrook development in northwest Lincoln.

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year B&T's - December Fleetwood - November Masa Sushi - October Oishii Japanese Steakhouse - September Chef Shawarma - September The Mettle Grill - August Motorfood - July Pita & Naan - June Lila Mae's Southern Kitchen and Lounge - June Sabor Latino - May Well & Good - April L's Kitchen - April Ms. Chen 56 - March Ika San Ramen and Izakaya Aragon Tavern Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl Wahlburgers 402 Creamery