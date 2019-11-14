{{featured_button_text}}
FOOD-BKN-NBA-CAVIAR-MCT

Philadelphia 76ers-branded tins of caviar from the Pearl Street Caviar company. 

 Pearl Street Caviar, TNS

A month into the NBA  season, a new company is catering to basketball fans with die-hard champagne taste — with a line of caviar tins branded with team logos.

The tins, which start at $25 for a 12-gram portion of Siberian select caviar, are sold online by New York City-based Pearl Street Caviar. Pearl Street hopes to broaden the audience for the buttery-salty fish-egg treat. “We believe caviar is a food, not a delicacy,” the company’s website reads.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The NBA tins are available with a choice of 14 team logos, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Thirty-gram tins cost $64. Pearl Street also sells 125-gram tins, with enough caviar for three to six people.

In addition to the Siberian caviar, Pearl Street also sells a pricier variety called Keluga. Both are sourced from open-pen aquafarms in China. Every order includes a key used for opening the tin and mother of pearl spoon for serving.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments