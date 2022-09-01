The perfect drink for a Husker tailgate is most times red, refreshing and served on the rocks

Avery Steinman's one year inside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's advertising and public relations program taught her all the marketing she needs to succeed in life.

The lifelong Lincoln resident has a knack for shining light on what's good -- for lauding the cream rising to the top. And her job behind the bar at Lazlo's South gives her the chance to sometimes make sure that it does.

"I like to experiment with different ingredients," she said. "We have so many things here. It makes it a lot of fun."

So when asked to come up with a drink that would wow the guests at her next tailgate party, be it at home or in the lots outside Memorial Stadium, she had an immediate answer.

"Definitely, the Big Red float," she said.

The name itself offers intrigue, but is it something that merely sounds adventurous, yet has all the execution of a bobbled snap on fourth-and-short?

You decide.

The Big Red float is served in a tall glass on the rocks. It features a shot of Chambord, a French-made raspberry liqueur, a shot of citrus-infused vodka and a some lemon-lime soda.

Here's where this drink is taken to a different level, Steinman says.

"I top it off with a little bit of cream," she said. "It might sound weird, but it tastes a lot like a Creamsicle. I'm like a bartender and the ice cream man all in one."

The drink is refreshing -- a perfect libation for brunch before one of those dreaded 11 a.m. kickoffs -- or the suitable pairing with an afternoon burger straight from the grill.

You get the feeling it would even work in primetime because the cream provides a richness not often seen with standard tailgate libations.

"Mixed with everything else, especially the Chambord, it gives it that fruity, decadent flavor," she said. "It’s rich and it’s fun and it’s not something that you’re going to get from just anyone."

Lincoln's bartenders are people who should be inviting to your tailgates. If they're in your group, Busch Light might have to take a back seat.

"There will always be Busch Light around," said Sheyanna Mairs, a bartender at the Occidental, one of the Historic Haymarket's most anonymous drinking spots (and that's just the way they like it). "Busch Light is the game day go-to around here."

But, she adds, man doesn't live by barley pops alone.

"I'd come up with a drink that would be kind of spritzy," said Mairs, who would make sure it kept with Nebraska's GBR theme.

She said she would puree strawberries with vodka and Sprite to create a concoction that would be sweet and refreshing on any fall Saturday, no matter the time of day.

Mairs has been in Lincoln for five years after moving with her family from Wisconsin. The mood on a Husker Saturday is unlike anything she has ever seen, she said.

"I love game day," Mairs said. "Everybody has good energy. There is excitement."

At Boitano's Lounge inside the Kindler Hotel, their specialty game day drink is called the Frisky Husker and it's easily replicated, says lounge manager Jena Stevens.

The drink features vodka, St. Germaine liqueur, lemon and lime juice and simple syrup made from hibiscus.

"It could easily be served at tailgates, and it has a wow factor," Stevens said. "It's not too sweet and people really love it."

Still, not every gameday drink has to be red, says Dallis Votava, a Lincoln Southwest High School and UNL graduate who is tending the bar downtown at the Copper Kettle.

"I think a mojito is a good way to go," she said. "They’re always good."

With its citrussy tang and minty aroma, a mojito might be the perfect drink if the Huskers find their way into primetime.

And for Votava, who graduated with a degree in theater, the muddling of the mint leaves gives her the ability to perform in front of everyone in need of one of her drinks.

"Mojitos are so much fun to make," she said. "When you muddle the mint, you’ll know when it’s ready to go because you can smell it."

There's a creativity that goes into mixology. It might explain Votava's theater background and the burgeoning online fashion career that Steinman is embarking on, where she takes used clothing and repurposes the pieces -- be it a blouse or a pair of jeans -- by sewing in different fabrics or using custom bleaching techniques.

"Being a bartender allows me to use my creative side," Votava said. "It comes out when I am behind the bar and I get to be a lot more social."

Steinman, meanwhile, is as social as they come. And her Big Red float provides her with the opportunity to show off her people skills, especially after making a pitcher of her concoction -- without the cream.

"I'd pour it into a glass and they might say, 'Oh, this is nice.'" she said. "And then I smile and say, 'It’s not done yet.' That's when I pour the cream on top and blow their minds.

"That’s the magic of the Big Red float."