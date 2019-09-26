{{featured_button_text}}
tailgating food

Grillsed kabobs and sausages are considered pretty good tailgating fare. Shouldn't they be calorie-free during the pregame celebration?

 Journal Star file photo

Because it's tailgate season and the Huskers are halfway to becoming bowl-eligible heading into Saturday's Big Ten Conference showdown with No. 6 Ohio State -- a matchup that is bringing ESPN's GameDay to Lincoln, which is prompting some to pull out all the stops for another Saturday of pregame partaking, we present to you a list of calories that don’t count.

Feel free to help us add to this list. After all, a waist is a terrible thing to mind.

— Tailgate food

— Tailgate drinks

— Stadium food

— Food offered by a kind tailgating stranger

— Beverages offered by that same tailgating Samaritan

— The last hot dog or burger on the grill 

And as long as we're at it, why should we limit this list to gameday? Food is to be enjoyed, right?

— The evened-off corner of an uneven piece of cake or loaf of bread

— An after-dinner mint

— Anything sugar-free, even if it is loaded with other fattening ingredients

— Anything fat-free, even if it is loaded with sugar

— Cake crumbs

— Bread crumbs

— Cookie crumbs

— Pie crumbs

— Basically, any crumbs

— Anything eaten after your regular bedtime

— Any treat you share with your dog

— Any treat you would share with your dog, if you had one

— The entire first meal after you weigh yourself and are surprised to see that you have lost weight

— Your children’s leftover food, because you’re helping to fight the problem of food waste

— A lone french fry in the bottom of the bag

— Anything you eat in a car that isn’t fast food

— Anything you drink to replenish yourself after exercising

— Also, maybe a post-exercise cookie

— Raw vegetables, even when dipped in ranch dressing

— Ice cream eaten in your car outside the gym

— Any treat purchased at a coffee shop if you stopped in really intending to only have the coffee

— Unless the coffee drink ends in “-iato” or “-uccino”

— Any food stolen off your spouse’s or significant other’s plate

— If you can’t remember how many drinks you’ve had, the drinks that you can’t remember

— Food eaten after a breakup

— Anything eaten while reading

— Popcorn at the movies

— Food eaten at grandma’s house

— Food on your birthday

— Food on your spouse’s birthday

— Food on your kids’ birthday

— Food on your dog’s birthday (again, if you have a dog)

— Vacation food

— Anything eaten on deadline

— Lollipops at the doctor’s office

— Halloween candy stolen from your kids’ bags

— Samples at the supermarket

— Doughnuts brought into the office, especially if your office is a newsroom

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino.

