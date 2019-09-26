Because it's tailgate season and the Huskers are halfway to becoming bowl-eligible heading into Saturday's Big Ten Conference showdown with No. 6 Ohio State -- a matchup that is bringing ESPN's GameDay to Lincoln, which is prompting some to pull out all the stops for another Saturday of pregame partaking, we present to you a list of calories that don’t count.
Feel free to help us add to this list. After all, a waist is a terrible thing to mind.
— Tailgate food
— Tailgate drinks
— Stadium food
— Food offered by a kind tailgating stranger
— Beverages offered by that same tailgating Samaritan
— The last hot dog or burger on the grill
And as long as we're at it, why should we limit this list to gameday? Food is to be enjoyed, right?
— The evened-off corner of an uneven piece of cake or loaf of bread
— An after-dinner mint
— Anything sugar-free, even if it is loaded with other fattening ingredients
— Anything fat-free, even if it is loaded with sugar
— Cake crumbs
— Bread crumbs
— Cookie crumbs
— Pie crumbs
— Basically, any crumbs
— Anything eaten after your regular bedtime
— Any treat you share with your dog
— Any treat you would share with your dog, if you had one
— The entire first meal after you weigh yourself and are surprised to see that you have lost weight
— Your children’s leftover food, because you’re helping to fight the problem of food waste
— A lone french fry in the bottom of the bag
— Anything you eat in a car that isn’t fast food
— Anything you drink to replenish yourself after exercising
— Also, maybe a post-exercise cookie
— Raw vegetables, even when dipped in ranch dressing
— Ice cream eaten in your car outside the gym
— Any treat purchased at a coffee shop if you stopped in really intending to only have the coffee
— Unless the coffee drink ends in “-iato” or “-uccino”
— Any food stolen off your spouse’s or significant other’s plate
— If you can’t remember how many drinks you’ve had, the drinks that you can’t remember
— Food eaten after a breakup
— Anything eaten while reading
— Popcorn at the movies
— Food eaten at grandma’s house
— Food on your birthday
— Food on your spouse’s birthday
— Food on your kids’ birthday
— Food on your dog’s birthday (again, if you have a dog)
— Vacation food
— Anything eaten on deadline
— Lollipops at the doctor’s office
— Halloween candy stolen from your kids’ bags
— Samples at the supermarket
— Doughnuts brought into the office, especially if your office is a newsroom