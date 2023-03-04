The taps at Bierhaus Maisschäler feature 17 German-style beers. Ten of them are imports — an homage to the old country, the birthplace of beer, it's been said.

The other seven are made right here in Lincoln.

Early on, the German imports brought legitimacy to the Haymarket's only Bavarian-style pub, but its best-selling beers — maybe its best beers, period — are created down the block at the Kinkaider Brewing Co.

Times have changed, says Cody Schmick, who has no doubt that the world's best beers are now crafted in the United States.

"Twenty years ago, they used to say the only way you could get a good beer here is with an import," Schmick said. "Now, I think most Germans would even agree that Americans are actually making better beer overall."

Schließ die vordere Tür.

Schmick will not shut the front door, the side door or the back door. He stands behind those words — in any language — no matter the international furor they might cause.

If the first few months of existence for Bierhaus Maisschäler, 151 N. Eighth St., are any indication, Schmick is not wrong.

"We’re probably doing five house beers for every one import we sell right now, which is kind of funny," he says.

It's funny because up until a couple of years ago, the Kinkaider brewing team, led by brew master Dan Hodges, who has become both the brewing company's mascot and resident expert — a Sherpa of suds, so to speak — knew nothing about making German beer.

The group began experimenting, trying different recipes and variations on those recipes until it came up with an assortment of beers worthy of making it onto the Bierhaus menu.

"They have studied and studied and studied this German beer thing, and they are doing it right," Schmick said. "They are bringing in the right malts, they are growing the right yeasts and they’re doing it old style."

The end result is a more modern twist on German beers, a transformation of making something with a tested track record even better.

"What we wanted to do was take those old time-tested recipes but also apply what we have learned in American craft beer," Schmick said. "That’s really what we have done. I feel confident putting our pilsner up to an import pilsner, or putting our dunkel next to an import dunkel."

Schmick, who in nine years has grown Kinkaider into one of the region's best-known small-batch brands, has hopes to do likewise with his Bierhaus. The naming of the new place is good example of the merging of two cultures.

"Maisschäler" is the German word for "corn husker." The next step is showing the old world — maybe with a cryptic emoji tweet from Matt Rhule — the difference between futbol and football.

Last Saturday, Bierhaus Maisschäler had its coming-out party when it shut down Eighth Street in the Haymarket for its first-ever Bockfest, which is to winter what Octoberfest is to the fall.

The beer flowed freely, the polka bands played into the night and when patrons got hungry, they didn't hesitate to order a sausage, one of just two food items — the other is a ginormous soft pretzel — on the menu.

Bockfest was a success in its debut, much like the beer house that hosted it.

Schmick, whose expertise is in family-owned grocery stores, is showing his business acumen in the beer business, too.

Nine years ago, Kindaider had four employees and a Nebraska footprint in places like Grand Island and Broken Bow.

Today, it has expanded into Omaha and Lincoln, and there are 130 people on the payroll. When the idea of taking on another brand, this one with German-style beer, was suggested, the ownership group, which includes Hodges, Barry Fox and Nate Bell, didn't think twice.

The corner of Eighth and P streets — with two coffee houses and countless restaurants and bars a few steps away — would be considered prime real estate.

"There is not a better corner in Lincoln, Nebraska," Schmick says. "That’s a great location."

And Lincoln has embraced it — maybe more quickly than anyone would have ever guessed.

"The concept is really resonating with people in the sense that there is 1,000 years of history in what we are trying to put out there," he said. "I know we are doing it in a newer building, with a newer spin on it, but it’s funny (that) guys that would never step in my door at Kinkaider that are not craft beer guys, are coming here.

"They are drinking German beers that are made by Kinkaider."

