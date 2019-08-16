The fifth annual Haymarket in White Dinner and Dance sold out with almost 400 attending the elegant outdoor picnic Aug. 9 behind the historic Lincoln Station building on Canopy Street.
Guests had the opportunity to celebrate the Haymarket and Lincoln with this Paris-inspired dinner and dance. Co-chairs Diane and Jeff Cunningham noted that the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corp. brought the event back to the historic part of the district where it could feature Haymarket businesses. Carol Turner of KFOR Radio and Shelby Fenster of 10/11 News emceed the event.
Attendees sipped cocktails, played games, dined, danced and waved their white napkins in the spirit of friendships, new and old. Singer Breanna Trauernicht entertained during cocktail hour with her smooth tones and beautiful voice, accompanied by guitarist Ben Putz.
Libations were provided by The Other Room, Tavern on the Square and Kinkaider Brewing Lincoln. Featured cocktails were handcrafted Manhattans and “Lochness” Gin & Tonics created by Morgan Mason, manager of The Other Room.
Rodizio Grill provided an elegant family-style dinner with table-side Gaucho service. Rodizio cooked the meats and grilled pineapple onsite using a brand new state-of-the-art grill. Ivanna Cone and The Mill provided dessert featuring white chocolate basil ice cream, horchata sorbet and coffee granitas with caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream.
The band, Thirty Minute Hangover, played a variety of current hits mixed with classics of the past few decades. Guitarist Dr. Steve Dunder opened the show with an impressive guitar solo from the classic Van Halen song “Eruption.” A fun part of the dance was lighting sparklers to the band’s rendition of “Don’t Stop Believing.” The band was sponsored by Ayars & Ayars Inc. A bonus this year was the view of Haymarket Park’s fireworks just after the sparklers!
Eight raffle packages were donated by Haymarket businesses and friends of the Haymarket. Kinkaider Brewing’s package was a trip to the Sandhills for four that included hotel rooms, dinner and beer tasting at Kinkaider Brewing Co. of Broken Bow. Other packages were wine baskets from Project Control and James Arthur Vineyards; overnight stays from Hilton Garden, Graduate Hotel and Courtyard Marriott; dinners from Buzzard Billy’s and Rodizio Grill; outdoor party fun from KD Designs, Empyrean Brewing Co., Which Wich Sandwiches and Burlington Antiques; cocktails from The Other Room and Tavern on the Square; and golf from Hidden Valley.
There were plenty of photo opportunities with Collin Rasmussen at the Downtown Lincoln Association photo booth and event photography by Sandy Murphy. Guests were asked to share their photos on social media with #HaymarketLNK. Photos can be viewed on Facebook under Haymarket in White Dinner & Dance.