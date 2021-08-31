Tavern 180 offers casual fine dining with a bar

Why would someone order a Wagyu tenderloin at a local tavern?

Because if the establishment was named Tavern 180, the tender, fat-marbled, rich-tasting steak – along with the rest of the menu items – was likely prepared with precision, expertise and care.

Mike McClure commented that the name of the south Lincoln restaurant could be thought of as a complete turnaround of the stereotyped image of a tavern – a haven for flavorful food and a classy atmosphere.

“We are a casual fine dining establishment, with a bar,” he said. (Lincoln’s Tavern 180 is the second of four Tavern 180s, with the first in Omaha and sister restaurants in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Ankeny, Iowa.)

The Lincoln 180 opened in March 2019, achieving a customer following before COVID-19 struck. The virus’ effect and the public response to COVID was so profound that the restaurant shut down for much of the pandemic.

But management decided to make the shutdown into something positive by using the time to make some changes — streamlining the restaurant’s menu and making adjustments based upon customer comments. Reopening this past Memorial Day weekend, customers discovered a Tavern 180 with a remodeled interior, a private party room and a new patio seating area.