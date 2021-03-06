Tasty treats from Iowa make the move to south Lincoln gathering spot

While she’s self-taught, Jensen is also serious about the art. She uses high-quality Valrhona chocolate from France and precise processes to create the best possible flavors and textures in her truffles.

Looking to the future

The Chocolate Season opened in Lincoln shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, so Jensen said she feels as if the store is still getting settled into the community.

“When you open up in a new community that isn't really expecting a new business like this, that's one thing,” she said. “And then when you get shut down, and everybody's supposed to stay home, it's a little bit more of a learning curve to figure out what do the customers need from us, what can we provide for them in these extraordinary circumstances.”

Jensen said she is always taking customer suggestions for new products and is committed to improving her craft.

“Our motto is, you can do better,” she said. “That’s not a slam, it's an inspiration to provide more for someone. We always want to provide a better experience, better chocolate, better packaging, whatever the case is.”

Post-pandemic, Jensen said she has a lot of ideas for new offerings and new ways customers can experience what The Chocolate Season is all about.