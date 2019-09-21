{{featured_button_text}}
Tastes in the Tallgrass

Tonya Craghead shows Joel Sartore's Barn Owl photo to bidders at the annual Tastes in the Tallgrass fundraiser at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center south of Denton last Sunday, Sept. 15. The signed photo is from the National Geographic photographer's Photo Ark project, which highlights endangered species around the world. In addition to the auction of artwork and experiences, the event featured prairie walks, live music, wine and beer, a champagne bar, appetizers and a buffet meal served at a long, winding table outdoors on the beautiful autumn prairie. Funds raised at the event support the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center's education and habitat conservation work for future generations. Watch for more details and photos in the November L Magazine, which will be distributed Oct. 24.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHWANINGER
