The Taste of 27th Street walking tour takes place Thursday, Aug. 22, and features two tours that include three ethnic food destinations along 27th Street between O and Holdrege streets.
The tours begin at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Space is limited to 20 participants for each tour. Pho Nguyenn, a Vietnamese restaurant located at 611 N. 27th St., starts the tour, followed by the Chinese restaurant, Imperial Palace, at 701 N. 27th St., and concluding at the Mexican Bakery, Misky, at 505 N. 27th St.
Tickets are $20 per person. The event is limited to patrons 18 years and older. The “Taste of 27th” is sponsored by the North 27th Street Business & Civic Association, the Asian Community & Cultural Center, Nebraska Appleseed, and Nebraska is Home.
Event parking is available in Sterling Plaza, 505 N. 27th St. Tickets may be purchased by visiting tasteof27th.eventbrite.com. For more details, call Marti Lee at NeighborWorks Lincoln, 402-477-7181, ext. 107.