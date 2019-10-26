It was about an hour before Husker kickoff Saturday and two young boys sat on a 12th Street bench, just north of the Lied Center for Performing Arts, playing their horns and giving busking a try.
Some of their notes — like their prepubescent voices — were not yet steady and sure. The sounds seemed to leak out of their instruments like air from a balloon.
And yet, most people who passed still threw a few coins (and every now and then, a little cabbage) into the opened case, an homage to their effort.
About 100 yards down the path on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, just past the Sheldon Museum of Art, Chris Sayre could appreciate their initiative.
It was 37 years ago that the 65-year-old musician first began playing "There is No Place Like Nebraska" and "Hail Varsity" with his musical case opened and hungry for wayward coins, just the way other musicians — guitarists, trumpeters and saxophonists alike — have been doing for years in big towns everywhere.
His instrument: A one-row button accordion — "It's like a harmonica with bellows," he said — that fills the air with the rich tones of fun that conjure memories of, say, a carnival or a Bavarian beer festival.
"They're with me for 10 seconds as they walk past on their way to the stadium," said Sayre, a member of the Nebraska Arts Council who's been known to play his guitar in many of Lincoln's nightspots.
That 10 seconds is plenty to plant a daylong ear worm. Try as you might not to, you still find yourself humming "Hail Varsity" hours later, but it's a pleasant musical aftertaste.
"I get a lot of smiles," Sayre said. "People enjoy hearing it and it's kind of a hoot."
But make no mistake, the two or three hours he busks each Husker Saturday — can we call him the Husker Busker? — has nothing to do with earning his daily bread. A starving artist he's not.
"I don't want people to think that I'm some sort of charity case because I'm not," he said. "I love doing this. Most people just walk by and thank me. I don't care if they give me money or not. I make enough on a gameday to take my wife out to dinner."
So how did this little venture begin?
It was the early 1980s. The Huskers were among the best teams in the nation and Sayre says he would wake up on Saturdays with way too much energy to be contained within the four walls of his house.
"I would get so amped up for the games," he said. "My friends would say, 'Why don't you just play at the games? Just go down there and do it.'"
He had such a good time that first time, that he did it again the next week. And then again the next week. Next thing he knew, this busking thing had become a habit.
"I thought it would be for one game," he said. "Then I thought I'd do it for a season, but I was having such a hoot doing it, it's been a lot longer than one season."
He's become part of the gameday fabric for many. The campus path he inhabits is a main thoroughfare to Memorial Stadium. Thousands will cross his path each Saturday — and they have remembered him.
"People bring their kids to see me because they were kids when they first saw me playing here," Sayre says.
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos has been known to walk past, always stopping to shake the hand of the guy playing the accordion.
And when the Nebraska marching band walks past each week, Sayre plays the first notes of "Hail Varsity," which always draws a reaction from band members.
"They're so good to me," he says. "They'll wave to me and come over."
There have even been a few times when the band has jumped in and jammed with him, turning what started out as an accordion solo into something even more memorable.
And win or lose, the response is always the same.
"Nebraska fans are so great," he said. "Even with the losing, as we've done so much in the last few years, we try to stay positive."