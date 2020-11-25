‘Something new every day’: Lincoln restaurants prepare for Thanksgiving during COVID

In a way, Farahbod said, business is better.

“Before on busy days like game days, the Railyard would be packed and managers would have to keep staff on all the time because they didn’t know if people would come in or not.”

Now it ends up being more cost effective. For Farahbod, it’s only a “nominal percentage of a difference," but for Cappy’s, they’ve been “way down on expenses."

And it makes all the difference.

“We’ve got through this pretty well,” said John "Cappy" Caporale, general manager of the bar and restaurant at 5560 S. 48th St. “We actually sold out of the Thanksgiving package deal we set up way before the ordering deadline.”

The meal includes homemade turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables and rolls, Caporale said. Cappy's did the same thing for Easter and is expecting to do it again for Christmas in a few weeks.

Though everything is going well, Caporale wants things back to normal.

“I wish people would just follow the rules so it goes faster,” he said. “Some people don’t like to hear it, and saying that gets negative attention, but it’s just what has to happen.”