Single Barrel doubling down on downtown Lincoln in new spot

Single Barrel has become a gameday favorite since it opened at 10th and P streets in 2011.

The restaurant hosted Joyce Durand and the famed Sidetrack Band for many years on Husker football weekends, and its location just a few blocks from Memorial Stadium meant tens of thousands of fans stopped there over the years to have a steak and a drink or take in some live music.

With that history, it makes perfect sense for the restaurant to time the opening of its next chapter with the Husker Spring Game. Saturday will be Single Barrel's last day in its 9,000-square-foot space in the former Boomer's Printing building.

It will close the doors at the end of the day, take a few days to move and open next week on Friday in its new location just a block to the west, in The Graduate Lincoln hotel.

Heath Macomber, one of Single Barrel's owners, said that while the coronavirus pandemic presented challenges for the restaurant just as it did for most of the industry, it is not the reason for the move.

"Even before 2020, we were looking for a more traditional restaurant space," he said.

"We weren't forced into this position, we just thought it was a natural fit coming out of COVID."