You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Signs removed at Chuck E. Cheese Lincoln location
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Signs removed at Chuck E. Cheese Lincoln location

{{featured_button_text}}
Chuck E. Cheese

Game prizes and merchandise are displayed inside a Chuck E. Cheese's entertainment center in Dallas in 2014.

 Bloomberg News

Signs have been removed from the Chuck E. Cheese location at 221 N. 66th St. in Lincoln, but there is no official word on whether the restaurant will stay closed.

The location did takeout for a time after closing for dine-in because of coronavirus restrictions, but it has been temporarily closed altogether since May. Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened restrictions to allow restaurants with arcade-style games to reopen today.

The phone message at the Lincoln location says the restaurant is temporarily closed, and it is still listed at the Chuck E. Cheese website.

The corporate office didn't respond immediately to a request for information.

Biz Buzz: Chipotle coming to southeast Lincoln
MotorFood back in the Lincoln food truck game during the pandemic
Vietnamese restaurant to open in Clocktower in Lincoln
Haymarket staple to close in August

Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year

View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Arby's commercial featuring Nebraska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News