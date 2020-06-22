Signs removed at Chuck E. Cheese Lincoln location

×
Game prizes and merchandise are displayed inside a Chuck E. Cheese's entertainment center in Dallas in 2014.
Bloomberg News
Signs have been removed from the Chuck E. Cheese location at 221 N. 66th St. in Lincoln, but there is no official word on whether the restaurant will stay closed.
The location did takeout for a time after closing for dine-in because of coronavirus restrictions, but it has been temporarily closed altogether since May. Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened restrictions to allow restaurants with arcade-style games to reopen today.
The phone message at the Lincoln location says the restaurant is temporarily closed, and it is still listed at the Chuck E. Cheese website.
The corporate office didn't respond immediately to a request for information.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year
Egg & I - October
The Egg & I closed its location at 16th and Q streets in late October.
Google Street View
Amigos - December
Amigos closed its downtown Lincoln location on Dec. 13.
Courtesy photo
Zesto - August
The Zesto Ice Cream location at 1501 Pine Lake Road closed at the end of August.
Matt Olberding
Green Flash - November
Green Flash at 1630 P St. appeared to have closed for good in early November.
Matt Olberding
Tornado Crepes - December
Tornado Crepes closed its location in the food court at Gateway Mall.
Matt Olberding
Lazzari's
Lazzari's Pizza said its downtown location would close at the end of 2019.
Lazzari's Facebook page
Teriyaki Madness
Teriyaki Madness has closed after a little more than three years in Lincoln.
Facebook page photo
Buffalo Wings & Rings
Buffalo Wings & Rings planned to close its Railyard location.
Journal Star file photo
Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company closed its location at 210 N. 14th St.
Lancaster County Assessor's Office
Fresh Healthy Cafe
Fresh Healthy Cafe has closed at 144 N. 13th St., but a post on its Facebook page says it will be moving to another location.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Old Chicago - March 1
The Old Chicago at 826 P St. closed for good March 1 after more than 23 years in business.
ZACH HAMMACK, Journal Star
Village Inn - March
The Village Inn at 27th and Cornhusker closed in March 2020.
Journal Star file photo
BurgerFi - March
BurgerFi closed its Lincoln location at Canopy and Q streets in The Railyard in March.
Journal Star file photo
Runza - June
Runza has closed its location at Edgewood Shopping Center.
Courtesy photo
