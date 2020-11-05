Screamers adds comedy to its singing-server concept in Lincoln's Haymarket

The two clubs might be just a short walk from each other, but they offer completely different experiences. While each dabbles in comedy once a month, Screamers' calling card is its menu along with its waiters, many of whom are up-and-coming singers. After serving their tables, they often take the stage to sing a song or two.

"We have tapped into something very special," Witcher said. "We all have a soundtrack to our lives, and we're tapping into that. I get hugged far more for singing a song than I ever did for being a nurse."

The nursing background takes on more significance for a restaurateur and businessman trying to make ends meet as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lincoln.

His restaurant matters to him, but Witcher is not a chump when it comes to the well-being of his staff and clientele. He's sent essential kitchen workers who showed symptoms prior to their shifts home.

"I have mixed emotions about all of this," he said. "There's an uptick in business throughout the city, and that's encouraging, but with cases going up, it's only a matter of time that we have to do something about it.

"That worries me, but I'd close down before I put one person in danger. That's far more important to me."