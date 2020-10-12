Scooters permanently closes two downtown Lincoln locations

Scooter's Coffee has decided to close two of its three downtown locations.

Jason Metcalf, who is the franchisee for nearly all the Lincoln Scooters locations, said this past Saturday was the last day for the location at Eighth and P streets and the one in the Gold's Building at 11th and O streets.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, both locations had closed temporarily and then reopened with limited hours. The one in the Gold's Building was open Monday through Friday, while the one at Eighth and P streets had been open only on Saturdays during the Haymarket Farmers Market season.

Metcalf said the stores are not closing because of the pandemic -- in fact, he said Scooters' sales overall have actually increased since before COVID-19 hit -- but because the company is moving toward making sure all its locations have drive-thrus.

"Our model has just changed, and the way that people consume coffee is through a drive-thru," he said.

Metcalf said Scooters, which is based in Bellevue, does not even allow franchisees to open new locations that don't have drive-thrus.