Scooters permanently closes two downtown Lincoln locations
Scooter's

Scooters Coffee is moving toward only having locations with drive-thrus, like this one at 84th and Adams in Lincoln.

 Journal Star file photo

Scooter's Coffee has decided to close two of its three downtown locations.

Jason Metcalf, who is the franchisee for nearly all the Lincoln Scooters locations, said this past Saturday was the last day for the location at Eighth and P streets and the one in the Gold's Building at 11th and O streets.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, both locations had closed temporarily and then reopened with limited hours. The one in the Gold's Building was open Monday through Friday, while the one at Eighth and P streets had been open only on Saturdays during the Haymarket Farmers Market season.

Metcalf said the stores are not closing because of the pandemic -- in fact, he said Scooters' sales overall have actually increased since before COVID-19 hit -- but because the company is moving toward making sure all its locations have drive-thrus.

"Our model has just changed, and the way that people consume coffee is through a drive-thru," he said.

Metcalf said Scooters, which is based in Bellevue, does not even allow franchisees to open new locations that don't have drive-thrus.

That being said, other locations in Lincoln without drive-thrus will remain open, he said. That includes ones inside of buildings, such as the one at the Nebraska State Office Building, inside CHI Health St. Elizabeth and one at Gateway Mall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

