Sandy's bar shows support for protesters

Stephan Micena of New York stopped to take pictures of the artwork on his phone while he was on his way to work Thursday morning. He travels for work and is temporarily living in Lincoln.

The art makes him feel good because he grew up with parents who were supportive of the black rights movement during the '60s, Micena said.

“Racism is a generational thing, and it’s not gonna stop unless we stop it,” he said. “I understand because my friend was killed by police in New York during a traffic stop in front of his daughter.”

The individual plywood sheets will be auctioned off with proceeds donated to the Malone Center, Sammy Flores, a bartender at Sandy’s, said in a direct message on Facebook.

The Malone Center works to create unity and prosperity in Lincoln through honoring African American heritage, according to the its website.

"At times like this it's important to stand up for what you believe is right so we can influence others to do the same and in mass make our community better for everyone," Flores said. "To everyone protesting, we stand with you, we support you and we love you. Y'all are doing the right thing."

