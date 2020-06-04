You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sandy's bar shows support for protesters
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Sandy's bar shows support for protesters

{{featured_button_text}}
Sandy's Bar

Wood panels line the windows of Sandy's Bar on Tuesday in Lincoln. The owners of Sandy's Bar boarded up their bar in anticipation of protest, but then invited local artists to transform them into something positive. 

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Like other business owners near the Capitol, the owner of Sandy’s boarded up his O Street bar’s windows in anticipation of the protests, but he decided to use the boards as a blank canvas for messages of support.

“Looking at that sea of plywood, we thought it was pretty hideous, so we decided to use it as a space for art,” Daryl Dickerson said.

On Wednesday afternoon, employees and community members used spray paint, markers and stencils to decorate each piece of wood with art and text to recognize the deaths of George Floyd and James Scurlock, who was killed by a bar owner in Omaha on Saturday while protesting Floyd's earlier death in Minneapolis.

The display includes a black and white portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. and the message, “Black Lives Matter. I see you, I hear you, I stand with you.”

Lincoln mauled: One night of crime, more than $10 million in damage

Lincoln can do so much better than it has the past few weeks, and he hopes everyone starts to focus on a brighter future, Dickerson said.

“At this point, I think everybody has to do everything they can to bridge the gap between the racial divide,” he said.

Sandy’s is not open as Dickerson is waiting for the number of COVID-19 cases to decline, but the artwork is the bar's way of spreading positivity and beauty in the city.

Sandy's Bar

Wood panels line the windows of Sandy's Bar on Tuesday in Lincoln. The owners of Sandy's Bar boarded up their bar in anticipation of protest, but then invited local artists to transform them into something positive. 

Stephan Micena of New York stopped to take pictures of the artwork on his phone while he was on his way to work Thursday morning. He travels for work and is temporarily living in Lincoln.

The art makes him feel good because he grew up with parents who were supportive of the black rights movement during the '60s, Micena said.

“Racism is a generational thing, and it’s not gonna stop unless we stop it,” he said. “I understand because my friend was killed by police in New York during a traffic stop in front of his daughter.”

Protests only a first step: Lincoln task force to focus on police accountability

The individual plywood sheets will be auctioned off with proceeds donated to the Malone Center, Sammy Flores, a bartender at Sandy’s, said in a direct message on Facebook.

The Malone Center works to create unity and prosperity in Lincoln through honoring African American heritage, according to the its website.  

"At times like this it's important to stand up for what you believe is right so we can influence others to do the same and in mass make our community better for everyone," Flores said. "To everyone protesting, we stand with you, we support you and we love you. Y'all are doing the right thing."

Watch Now: Arrested Lincoln protester felt violated: 'We did nothing wrong but exercise our constitutional rights'
Lincoln High students, staff gather virtually to unpack the issues and protests roiling a nation
Sandy's Bar

Wood panels line the windows of Sandy's Bar on Tuesday in Lincoln. The owners of Sandy's Bar boarded up their bar in anticipation of protest, but then invited local artists to transform them into something positive. 

Photos, videos: Lincoln protests

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
21

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News