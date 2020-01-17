Rutabagas is putting down roots in downtown Lincoln

My former colleague, Peter Salter, ordered the daily special, a Kimchi Burger, which uses the Rutaburger base and tops it with kimchi (pickled cabbage). He used the word “flavorful” more than once. He enjoyed it with a side of Tots & Sauce ($3), and we ordered another Tots for the table. The sauce -- Bang Bang -- is a must-try. It’s made with vegan mayo, chili garlic, sriacha and agave. It’s addictive.

The restaurant’s second-best seller and signature item is the Ruta-Bangin’ Nachos ($12). Vegan, gluten-free and soy-free, the nachos are made with corn tortilla chips, ground mushrooms, corn and black beans, the restaurant’s nacho “cheese” sauce and green chili “sour cream” and pineapple guacamole. It’s a must-try, too. Grade: A

Service

Rutabagas is fast casual. Patrons order at the counter and then are given a sign to place on their table so the kitchen knows where to deliver food. Drinks are handled at the counter, which is the only reason really to leave a tip. Patrons retrieve their own tableware and paper napkins from the counter.

The turnaround time for our food was quick. We received all our dishes at once, less than 10 minutes after ordering. We were in and out in less than an hour, spending the bulk of the time visiting after finishing our meal.