RibFest is back, at least in name

We, at least the carnivores among us, shed a tear two years ago when RibFest -- those glorious three days that turned the historic Haymarket into a wonderland of mouth-watering smells and incredible tastes, while conjuring personal memories of pulling up to Arrowhead Stadium on Sundays in the fall — was canceled.

Apparently, not enough people were into an event that brought thousands to the Haymarket, but what do I know?

Or maybe I’m just a little bit ticked off still because when I became the editor of Ground Zero, I was told one of the perks of the job was to serve as one of the judges of the competition that pitted some of the region’s best barbecue aficionados in a battle that determined the best ribs in the land.

I wanted that, damn it. I longed to sit at a table of fellow self-important, self-righteous people, believing we knew more about ribs than anyone else in attendance, believing we could distinguish between a rib with a more tender bite or that might be a little too saucy. I could do that -- and do it well.

Mostly, I just wanted those gladiators of the grill to bring me bountiful portions of ribs. History reminds me there is no dignified way to eat them. No matter how hard you try, there is going to be a mess -- on your hands, your face. Hell, even your shirt, if you’re doing it right.