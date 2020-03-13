Review: New Lincoln restaurant elevates breakfast to gourmet level

Lincoln has another breakfast option, and it’s a good one.
Good Evans Breakfast and Lunch opened Nov. 4 in the Clocktower Shopping Center at 70th and A streets in the spot once occupied by The Egg and I.
Good Evans, not to be confused with the popular Bob Evans Restaurants, is part of the PepperJax Grill family. Real estate developer Brett Weis of Kearney is the local franchisee. With his franchise agreement expiring with The Egg & I, he opted to transform the spot into a new breakfast concept, with locations in Lincoln and Kearney, which opened a month after the Lincoln store.
The restaurant gets its name from executive chefs Sara and Travis Evans, who have elevated breakfast to a gourmet level.
Their menu consists of novel takes on such common breakfast fare as eggs Benedict (five choices), omelets (seven choices) and pancakes (three choices). Lunch items include sandwiches, salads and “Power Bunch Bowls,” which are large-portioned entrees featuring a meat, a starch, a grain and vegetables served in -- you guessed it -- a bowl.
Food
The bulk of Good Evans’ menu is breakfast fare, which is served from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. everyday. Breakfast items are broken into categories: Faves (chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy), Chef’s Choice (pot pie, flatbread), Benes (eggs Benedicts), omelets and sweet Evans (pancakes, French toast). Prices range from $7.50 to $12.50.
I tried the pot pie ($10.50) -- a baked puff pastry topped with hash brown/spinach/quinoa blend, cheddar/jack cheese, bacon, sausage with sausage gravy topped by two eggs and green onion. There wasn’t much of the pastry, but the combination of ingredients were quite flavorful.
My wife ordered the Southern Power Bunch Bowl ($9.50), featuring cheddar grits, pulled pork, Carolina jus, sauteed spinach, pickled red onion, poached eggs and cilantro. The bowls are big enough to feed two; she took half her meal home. The pickled onion and cilantro helped give the dish some zing. The pork was tender and juicy.
On a second visit with my friend Dan, I ordered the crab and cream cheese omelet ($12), which was as rich as it sounds. It came with hash browns and choice of toast or English muffin. Dan went with chicken fried steak and eggs ($10.50), which he had enjoyed there on a previous outing. A big reason was the crispiness of the house breading on the cube steak. It was great.
You have free articles remaining.
Good Evans recently added breakfast cocktails to its menu such as bloody Marys, mimosas and screwdrivers. Dan enjoyed a mimosa served in a stemless champagne flute. A nice topper to tasty, filling breakfast. Grade: A
Atmosphere
Simple, contemporary, casual and clean are the best words to describe the restaurant. Seating is primarily black padded booths with wood tables atop wood floors. There also are four-top wood tables with wood chairs. The walls are white with limited decoration. One wall features the restaurant’s circle logo, the back wall has the word “Homemade” in script and another wall has a mural with the planet Earth on it and the words “Live Well” and “Love Well.” There is a party room toward the back with its own door. Grade: B
Service
It’s hit and miss. Turnaround times on both my visits were exceptional. We had our food less than 10 minutes after ordering both times. Servers were knowledgeable of the menu and quick with recommendations.
But little things were annoying. On my first visit with my wife, we were seated and told silverware was on the way. We wound up asking for the silverware when none arrived. When the food came, our server asked if we wanted ketchup or hot sauce. I wanted hot sauce, but she didn’t come back with it until I had eaten half my dish. Why not have ketchup and hot sauce already on the table? On my second visit with my friend Dan, our server forgot the mimosa he ordered and the extra plate he requested. Heavy sigh. Grade: B-
Specialty diets
Nearly each section of the menu features at least one vegetarian option such as the vegetable bene ($9.50), garden omelet ($9.50) and spinach power salad ($9.50) among its eggs benedicts, omelets and salads, respectively.
The restaurant strives for unique (and flavorful) veggie combinations. The veggie bene, for instance, features roasted tomatoes, onions, green peppers, fire-roasted artichokes and pesto with the poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. The pancake lineup includes a gluten-friendly choice ($8.50). Grade: A
Diners and greasy spoons we love in Lincoln
Jeff Korbelik is the winery manager at James Arthur Vineyards, former Journal Star features editor and author of "Lost Restaurants of Lincoln, Nebraska." He's reviewed restaurants for Ground Zero since 1998.