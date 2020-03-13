Review: New Lincoln restaurant elevates breakfast to gourmet level

I tried the pot pie ($10.50) -- a baked puff pastry topped with hash brown/spinach/quinoa blend, cheddar/jack cheese, bacon, sausage with sausage gravy topped by two eggs and green onion. There wasn’t much of the pastry, but the combination of ingredients were quite flavorful.

My wife ordered the Southern Power Bunch Bowl ($9.50), featuring cheddar grits, pulled pork, Carolina jus, sauteed spinach, pickled red onion, poached eggs and cilantro. The bowls are big enough to feed two; she took half her meal home. The pickled onion and cilantro helped give the dish some zing. The pork was tender and juicy.

On a second visit with my friend Dan, I ordered the crab and cream cheese omelet ($12), which was as rich as it sounds. It came with hash browns and choice of toast or English muffin. Dan went with chicken fried steak and eggs ($10.50), which he had enjoyed there on a previous outing. A big reason was the crispiness of the house breading on the cube steak. It was great.

Good Evans recently added breakfast cocktails to its menu such as bloody Marys, mimosas and screwdrivers. Dan enjoyed a mimosa served in a stemless champagne flute. A nice topper to tasty, filling breakfast. Grade: A

Atmosphere