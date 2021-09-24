Red Lobster closes Lincoln location

One of Lincoln's longest-running chain restaurants has closed.

Red Lobster, which has been serving seafood in the Capital City for more than four decades, closed its location at 6540 O St. this week.

"After more than 44 years of being part of the Lincoln community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 6540 O St," Nicole Bogen, the restaurant's director of communications, said in a statement. "This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary after being unable to reach an agreement with our landlord.”

The building is owned by a company called SRB Gateway LLC, which acquired it in 2019 along with the former Sears building at Gateway Mall. The company has a Dallas-area address, but no contact information is listed.

Red Lobster joins a string of both local and chain restaurants that have closed over the past 18 months, many of them due to a loss of business because of the coronavirus pandemic. They include Sebastian's Table, Chez SoDo, The Nebraska Club, Chuck E. Cheese, Jimmy's Egg, BurgerFi and Zoup!

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.