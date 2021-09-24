 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Lobster closes Lincoln location
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Red Lobster closes Lincoln location

  • 0
EG15011401

The Red Lobster at 6540 O St., which has been open for 44 years, closed this week.

 Journal Star file photo

One of Lincoln's longest-running chain restaurants has closed.

Red Lobster, which has been serving seafood in the Capital City for more than four decades, closed its location at 6540 O St. this week.

"After more than 44 years of being part of the Lincoln community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 6540 O St," Nicole Bogen, the restaurant's director of communications, said in a statement. "This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary after being unable to reach an agreement with our landlord.”

Lincoln restaurant closing, but new concept replacing it

The building is owned by a company called SRB Gateway LLC, which acquired it in 2019 along with the former Sears building at Gateway Mall. The company has a Dallas-area address, but no contact information is listed.

Red Lobster joins a string of both local and chain restaurants that have closed over the past 18 months, many of them due to a loss of business because of the coronavirus pandemic. They include Sebastian's Table, Chez SoDo, The Nebraska Club, Chuck E. Cheese, Jimmy's Egg, BurgerFi and Zoup!

Biz Buzz: Mexican chain is expanding in Lincoln
Biz Buzz: New restaurants coming to downtown Lincoln
Iconic Lincoln bar to reopen with a new owner

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
1
0
1
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Rolling Stones discuss if 2021 tour will be their last

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News