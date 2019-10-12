Now through Oct. 31, Lincoln Raising Cane’s restaurants are collecting new and gently used winter coats for those in need. All donated coats will be given to the People’s City Mission and Help Center.
Individuals who donate a coat will receive a free Combo meal of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another Combo.
2019 marks the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise—Southern Hospitality Ventures—has had a winter coat drive at its restaurants. Since 2007, almost 21,000 winter coats have been donated to those in need in their restaurants’ communities.
“When we moved to the Midwest from Louisiana to open our first Raising Cane’s, we quickly learned how harsh the winter could be,” said Jennifer Jones, co-owner of the Raising Cane’s franchise. “Not everyone is fortunate enough to be able to purchase the winter coat they need, which is why we created Raising Coats with Raising Cane’s. We hope that you’ll support our efforts by donating a coat and making winter a little warmer for others this year.”
Lincoln Raising Cane's restaurants are collecting coats at 48th and R streets, 28th and Cornhusker Highway, 58th and Old Cheney Road, and 14th and P streets.