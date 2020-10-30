Pandemic will end Nebraska Club's 66-year run in Lincoln

A Lincoln institution is closing its doors.

The Nebraska Club, an upscale restaurant and private club on the top floor of the U.S. Bank building, announced Friday that it will cease operations at the end of the year.

Korby Gilbertson, president of the club's board of directors, said that the restaurant has only recouped about 40% of its pre-COVID-19 business since reopening earlier this year.

Gilbertson said the board decided that they couldn't in good conscience ask members to pay annual dues for 2021 without knowing how long business will be depressed due to the pandemic.

The decision was complicated by the fact that the club's lease was up and "we didn't feel it was right to sign a new lease" with so much uncertainty surrounding the business.

"It's sad," she said of the closing. "It will be the end of an era for sure."

The Nebraska Club got its start as the Inter-Com Club in 1954. It was in the lower level of the original Cornhusker Hotel and essentially functioned as an officer's club for military members stationed in Lincoln.

At the time, Lincoln was still a mostly "dry" city, and private clubs were the only place people could buy liquor by the drink.