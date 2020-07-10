You are the owner of this article.
New Lincoln PepperJax location to be hybrid model
New Lincoln PepperJax location to be hybrid model

PepperJax open in Lincoln with Philly steak sandwiches

PepperJax Grill's new Lincoln location will put more emphasis on online-ordering and carryout and have minimal dine-in seating.

 Journal Star file photo

PepperJax Grill on Friday announced that the new location it's working on in Lincoln will also be a new concept for the chain.

The new location near 48th Street and Normal Boulevard will be a hybrid restaurant that is geared toward "to-go" and "express-style" food options, the company said in a news release.

It will have minimal dine-in seating and dual drive-thru lanes, along with designated curbside pickup areas.

It will not be the first PepperJax with a drive-thru — there are four others across its footprint — but the other elements are new.

The new location will be a "serious test-and-learn for how our future model works," said Erin Palladino, the company's vice president of marketing.

Palladino said the new concept is not driven by the coronavirus pandemic, but she said that has caused the company to speed up its goal to meet changing customer tastes and needs.

"Online ordering and curbside pickup might have arrived faster than expected due to pandemic conditions for us, but we have been eyeing more of an express-style, uber-convenient model," she said.

The new location, which will be PepperJax's third in Lincoln, is set to open in September in a remodeled former bank building.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

