New Lincoln PepperJax location to be hybrid model

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PepperJax Grill on Friday announced that the new location it's working on in Lincoln will also be a new concept for the chain.

The new location near 48th Street and Normal Boulevard will be a hybrid restaurant that is geared toward "to-go" and "express-style" food options, the company said in a news release.

It will have minimal dine-in seating and dual drive-thru lanes, along with designated curbside pickup areas.

It will not be the first PepperJax with a drive-thru — there are four others across its footprint — but the other elements are new.

The new location will be a "serious test-and-learn for how our future model works," said Erin Palladino, the company's vice president of marketing.

Palladino said the new concept is not driven by the coronavirus pandemic, but she said that has caused the company to speed up its goal to meet changing customer tastes and needs.

"Online ordering and curbside pickup might have arrived faster than expected due to pandemic conditions for us, but we have been eyeing more of an express-style, uber-convenient model," she said.