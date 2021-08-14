New business brings elaborate picnic experiences to Lincoln

In addition to all of the food and supplies, Nested and Co. also takes care of the setup and clean up, so all picnic guests have to do is show up, Clausen said.

“I take that workload on for them so that they can come and just enjoy the moment, and enjoy the conversation and enjoy the experience," she said.

The curated picnic concept is a growing trend on the coasts, Clausen said, and she saw an opportunity for the concept in Lincoln. One factor she had to consider was the more unpredictable nature of weather in Nebraska compared to places like California, she said, but she allows clients to reschedule if their date gets rained out.

Nested and Co. can set up a picnic anywhere in Lincoln and even outside of Lincoln with additional fees, Clausen said. Picnic spots can include someone’s backyard or a favorite greenspace in town, and Clausen can even help clients find the perfect spot.

“In Lincoln, there's a lot of cute little hidden gems," she said. "I go on the hunt usually the week before if they need help, and I drive around Lincoln or do some searching to see if I can find some spots online.”

The many details involved in setting up each picnic mean a lot of prep work for Clausen and her team, but she said it provides a fun, creative outlet for her.