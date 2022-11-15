 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska cider maker takes 3rd in national competition

Two Nebraska cider makers took home big honors in a national competition.

Glacial Till Vineyard & Winery, which is based in Palmyra and has a tasting room in Ashland, tied for third place overall in the U.S. Open Cider Championships held last week in Ohio.

Glacial Till won a gold medal in the Modern Cider – Sweet category, a silver medal in the Wood-Aged Cider and Perry category, and bronze medals in the Specialty Cider and Perry and Modern Cider – Dry categories.

While Glacial Till took home more medals than any other Nebraska cider maker, it wasn't the top winner in terms of gold medals.

Papa Moon Ciders, based in Scottsbluff, won two gold medals, one in the Fruit Cider category and another in the Herbal Cider category.

The U.S. Open Cider Championships, now it their eighth year, received more than 290 entries in 25 categories this year.

The wins by Glacial Till and Papa Moon come on the heels of both of them winning multiple medals earlier this year at the Great Lakes International Cider competition, which is the largest in the world.

"We are excited to see that our cider makers continue to produce nationally recognized hard ciders," said Mike Murman, who owns Glacial Till.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

