Napoli's opening downtown Lincoln location Tuesday
Napoli's opening downtown Lincoln location Tuesday

Napoli's

Napoli's will open its second Lincoln location at 800 Q St. on Tuesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Napoli’s Authentic Italian Cuisine will open its second Lincoln location Tuesday.

The restaurant at 800 Q St., next door to Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina, will serve handmade pizza, pasta, entrées, appetizers and desserts. Napoli’s also offers a full bar, with a large wine selection, beer and cocktails.

Napoli's, which also has a location at 5571 S. 48th St., as well as one in Grand Island, will be open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.

Tuesday's grand opening will feature music by local musician Julia Williams, known for her classical accordion playing, from 5-7 p.m.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

