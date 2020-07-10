Muchachos food truck moving into brick-and-mortar location

Running the truck is hard work, he said, but serving his customers and making them happy is incredibly rewarding.

"It's hard not to smile and have fun when you come up to our truck," he said.

Operating a food truck in the Midwest has its challenges, Maestas said, particularly the cold winter. About a year ago Maestas left his job in information technology to run the truck full-time as the business grew. Now, he said, the truck is too small to accommodate his future plans.

"That thing is 20 feet long," he said. "It's not ideal."

With a full kitchen in the new location, Maestas said, there won't be worries of selling out, and he and the staff will have more room to cook and work. He said Muchachos will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, have a full bar with 13 keg lines and A-grade coffee from Meta Coffee Lab. Maestas also plans to expand his menu with more barbecue-focused platters and creative specials. He plans to continue to operate his food truck after the new location opens.

To see his business come to fruition has been humbling, Maestas said, and he's excited to get to work when the storefront opens later this month. He said he hopes Muchachos can be more than just a purely for-profit restaurant by doing philanthropic work and bringing the community closer together.