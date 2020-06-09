MotorFood back in the Lincoln food truck game during the pandemic

However, the pandemic — both the health concerns and the fact that most people were working from home, away from the downtown area — prevented the program's start. Now, with plenty of other more-pressing issues to contend with in the aftermath, the city has put the program on the back burner.

“The pilot program didn’t get to go through this year, obviously, but just getting that in place was good," Theye said. "With a lot of the work that the people that stuck around have done, it’s starting to change.

“There’s starting to be a market for it. And with the coronavirus, man, everybody is just doing amazing. You know, with no dining rooms, it makes us seem almost safer than a restaurant. We’re just excited to get back into it, be part of Lincoln’s food truck community and give people another option.”

The truck is impossible to miss with orange and yellow flames licking up toward the logo with the word MotorFood emblazoned across a pair of crossed guitars on top of a snare drum — a classic rockabilly design that’s a takeoff from Theye’s other gig as drummer for The Mezcal Brothers.

The Mezcals are also featured in the menu that Theye brought back from his first go-round.