MoMo, Copal and Villa Amore offer takeout family-sized dinners in Lincoln

Take-out orders and drive-thru windows are nothing new in the food service industry. A positive of such is convenience … a downside for families is remembering and satisfying everyone’s desired dining preferences.

Enter family meals — just like what most family meals are like, with the same options for all.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 virus more than a year ago, limiting what restaurants could do in forms of service, some establishments have focused on developing a menu that appeals to the family unit. These meals are tailored for working parents — whether from home or in the office — and provide nutritional and tasty dining options for reasonable prices.

The family meals featured in this issue of L Magazine are from Copal Mexican Cuisine, MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante and Villa Amore Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar. These meals are geared to serve four individuals and are for pickup at the restaurants.

Copal

Copal Mexican Cuisine owner Rebeca Lopez didn’t know what to do when the COVID-19 restrictions hit last spring. How to keep her restaurant afloat?