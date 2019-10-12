For the last several years, the NAACP-Lincoln chapter and Nebraskans for Peace have sponsored a picnic in honor of Nelson Mandela, peacemaker and worker for racial justice. This year the event will be from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St., near the anniversary of Mandela's first reception of the Nobel Prize for Peace.
The event will include presentations and a panel discussion.
Free and open to the public, but bring a pot luck item such as bread, a vegetable, protein source, dessert, or soft or fruit drinks. The hosts will provide a meat sauce.